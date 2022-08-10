SeptiÃ¨me Rebelle x Fundacion SansÃ³ at Art Lounge Manila

Septième Rebelle x Fundacion Sansó at Art Lounge Manila

Art Lounge Manila is not your typical art gallery, palanggas. Since it opened at The Podium, it’s specialized not only in creating novel experiences for clients, but introducing fine art and Filipino culture to a wider audience.

With the opening of its new flagship location at the Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang, Art Lounge Manila is returning to its roots. The gallery is part of the Galerie Francesca Group, which opened its first branch in Festival Mall Alabang 17 years ago.

“Although our clients come from far and wide, we consider the south to be our home and where the roots of our galleries really are,” explains Susanne Tiausas, managing director of Art Lounge Manila. “We were proud to be part of a group of galleries who were among the first ones to open up a space in the south.”

She adds: “We want to entertain, educate and enrich those who enter our spaces. We want to give the experience of learning from a visit to the museum and the entertainment from watching a live performance and just interacting with art and culture, but in a more accessible and less intimidating space. This is also the reason why we opt to be located in more commercial areas such as malls.”

Art Lounge Manila’s Susanne Tiausas, Jack Teotico.

Given their penchant for combining various art forms, it is fitting that Art Lounge Manila would mark the opening of their flagship location in Molito Lifestyle Center with a fashion show, palanggas. Titled “Voyageur,” it showcases the designs of Robbie Santos of Septième Rebelle using the textile designs of Presidential Merit Awardee Juvenal Sansó.

Before making a name as a master painter, Sansó created textile designs for fashion houses such as Balenciaga. Having just graduated from the École Nationale des Beaux Artes in Paris, he had the foresight to know that immediately competing with European artists for a slot in an art gallery would have been counterproductive.

As an artist, he had a fresh take on colors, patterns and materials. His designs consisted of abstract geometrics, florals and other botanicals. He also incorporated freer splashes of color reminiscent of abstract expressionism — a movement that was currently in vogue in America.

Sansó’s stint in fashion allowed him to expand his network. It was during this phase of his career that he met Elsa Schiaparelli. The iconic designer introduced Sansó to Galerie Lucie Weill, who gave him his first solo exhibition. In the end, his strategy of starting out in fashion paid off.

“Art is such a great medium with which to communicate advocacies and promote charitable institutions. Art can not only make our individual lives better by bringing beauty and joy, but in this manner it can also tangibly and significantly make a difference,” Tiausas says.

Art Lounge Manila is at the Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. For inquiries, visit www.artloungemanila.com. Like Art Lounge Manila on Facebook and follow @artloungemanila on Instagram.

Fundacion Sansó’s Ricky Francisco, Anna de Leon, Migs Villanueva.

* * *

‘Art Detour 2’ at Leon Gallery International

Also, check out the upcoming “Art Detour 2” exhibit, dahlings. It opens on Aug. 11 with artists Carlo Calma, Tracie Anglo Dizon, Kim Lim, Whee, Clane Xavier and Jay Yao at the Leon Gallery International, G/F Corinthian Plaza, 121 Paseo De Roxas, Legaspi Village, Makati City.