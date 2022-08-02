Catriona Gray's trending Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings inspired by Pintados

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wore anything but "plain" earrings at last Sunday's Binibining Pilipinas coronation night in Quezon City.

Those ear ornaments were deeply rooted in Philippine history, from way back during the glory age of the Pintados.

"A deconstructed Pintados moment. Designed these earrings with @mjorian inspired by Pintados tattoos referenced in the Boxer Codex. To embody the warrior spirit embodied by all of our 2022 Binibinis!" Catriona posted on Instagram on the night of the coronation.

Known for being hands-on with her look and working closely with her team, Catriona sought the help of jewelry designer MJorian to design the eyecatching piece of artwork.

The Boxer Codex is a late 16th century manuscript that was produced in the Philippines. It contains illustrations of ethnic groups in the Philippines as well as ethnic groups in Southeast Asia, East Asia and Micronesia that had contact with the Spanish.

The Pintados Festival is celebrated in the Visayas region, such as the City of Passi in Iloilo, held every third week of March. According to the National Museum of the Philippines, it started as a way to celebrate the Sto. Nino. It was also a way to commemorate the pre-Spanish tattooing tradition of Filipino warriors who are known as Pintados.

It can be recalled that when Catriona won as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2018, she also went viral for her ear cuff resembling the three stars from the country's flag.

