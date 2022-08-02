^

Fashion and Beauty

'Beauty has no limits': Blind makeup artists defy odds with viral tutorials

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 11:22am
'Beauty has no limits': Blind makeup artists defy odds with viral tutorials
British influencer Lucy Edwards
Lucy Edwards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Applying makeup is a visual task. It often requires facing a mirror to know where to apply the highlighter or when the foundation is too cakey, among other makeup concerns. 

Two women, however, beat the odds when they lived through blindness in their teens and now teach others, including visually-impaired individuals, how to apply makeup. Since August is Sight-saving Month, here are some inspirational stories from blind makeup artists from opposite parts of the world.

“There should be no limitation to beauty. Everyone has the right to pursue it, whether you are able to see it or not,” Xiao Jia told the South China Morning Post.

The 30-year-old is known as the blind makeup artist from China's Xiangji province. 

She was diagnosed with retinal dystrophy at the age of 14 and eventually went blind into her adulthood. 

It did not stop the teenager then. She even went to school for nine years then went to a school for the blind where she learned massage therapy.

Being a masseuse has been the presumed occupation for the visually impaired in her country, but Xiao Jia quit it after having enough of sexual harrassment from clients. 

At 20, she decided to try her luck in the capital, Beijing, with a blind friend who is now her husband. She had various jobs, including being a stenographer and working for a non-government organization. In 2015, she learned makeup techniques and, a year later, started her own makeup course business for other visually-impaired women.

“The make-up doesn’t necessarily change a person, but by learning how to apply it, they can take the impulse and get the power to feel better about themselves. This is what makes a difference – they’re breaking limits,” Xiao Ji remarked. 

She added in an interview with Baidu, "Blind people do not only have a profession of masseuse, blind people can learn many things. You can learn ice skating, clothing matching, makeup... As long as you want, the world is as big as you choose." 

British influencer Lucy Edwards has a similar story.

Edwards' TikTok video about how a blind girl does her makeup went viral with 19 million views. 

"Putting on a makeup is typically a very visual task but it's not for me anymore," Edwards can be heard saying. 

Edwards was diagnosed with a very rare condition called Incontinentia Pigmenti. 

"I first knew that I was losing my eyesight at age 8 at a routine eye check. At age 11, after several doctor's visits, my retina detached actually in my right eye. And then at age 17 in the middle of my A levels, I lost my other eye so that rendered me completly blind," Edwards shared during her guesting on the Truly YouTube channel. 

It took her years to accept her condition and she now shares makeup tips on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Apart from sharing how to put on a glam look for a night out or a bronzed summer look, Edwards also creates helpful videos and shorts for her fellow visually impaired and for the general public. 

She has her "Blind Hacks for Guide Dogs" and "How does a Blind Girl Does" series. 

"I have taken back control of my look. I failed and I got back up again. Never let anyone ever tell you you can't do something. Live life for you," she said. 

RELATED: Philippine National School for the Blind: A virtual tour

 

BLINDNESS

MAKEUP ARTIST
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Beauty has no limits': Blind makeup artists defy odds with viral tutorials
57 minutes ago

'Beauty has no limits': Blind makeup artists defy odds with viral tutorials

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 57 minutes ago
Two women beat the odds when they lived through blindness in their teens and now teach others, including visually-impaired...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Paolo Ballesteros' 'Tikbalang' design wins Best National Costume at Binibining Pilipinas 2022
1 day ago

Paolo Ballesteros' 'Tikbalang' design wins Best National Costume at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Graciella Sheine Lehmann's effort to strut the stage in the gigantic Tikbalang costume designed by Paolo Ballesteros paid...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Nutrition Month: 'Beautrition' a big 2022 beauty trend
5 days ago

Nutrition Month: 'Beautrition' a big 2022 beauty trend

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Good nutrition does not only reflect on the right body mass index per height ratio. It can also reflect on the body's largest...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celebrating Maru
6 days ago

Celebrating Maru

By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
Civic leader Maru Go is such a ray of sunshine to her family and friends that it was easy for her to gather some of them even...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Celebrities, politicians grace Marcos' 1st SONA 2022 red carpet
7 days ago

In photos: Celebrities, politicians grace Marcos' 1st SONA 2022 red carpet

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
From political statements to modern creations by the country’s top designers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;This is now&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD
8 days ago

‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista showed her red carpet entry hours before the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with