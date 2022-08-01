^

Fashion and Beauty

Paolo Ballesteros' 'Tikbalang' design wins Best National Costume at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 12:14am
Graciella Sheine Lehmann
Graciella Sheine Lehmann
Binibining Pilipinas Official via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Graciella Sheine Lehmann's effort to strut the stage in the gigantic Tikbalang costume designed by Paolo Ballesteros paid off as she won the Best in National Costume at this year's Binibining Pilipinas held in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City today.

"This Tikbalang national costume is fashioned with intertwined branches of the Balete tree that forms the horse head and butterfly sleeves, and hugs the body down to its hooves to conceal the creature's looming presence. Sheets of translucent, ghostly-white fabric are decoratively draped as its beguiling mane and tail that dance with the wind as it lurks in the shadows. The body is adorned in lace, with white pearls and rhinestones flickering like diamonds that will captivate anyone who may glimpse at this elusive mythical creature," Paolo explained in his Instagram post. 

Lehmann represented Oriental Mindoro. She will receive P200,000 in cash as prize. Her journey ended when she failed to place at the Top 12. 

