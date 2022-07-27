Celebrating Maru

Civic leader Maru Go is such a ray of sunshine to her family and friends that it was easy for her to gather some of them even at a short notice for her 44th birthday.

Held in their Tagaytay home, the pastel-themed party began with the unveiling of the gift from her loving husband, businessman Howee Go. It was a new customized family van, which was the perfect present for the family-oriented celebrant. Catered by Sweet Inspiration, guests had a superb Mongolian barbecue dinner.

Rocelle Vigo, Kerry Ann Siasat, Ralph Gio Gelle.

The small group, composed mainly of close relatives and her “glam team,” was treated to an intimate acoustic performance by R&B artist Top Suzara. A celebration is never complete if there are no songs, heartfelt speeches and lots of photos to document the event.

These, of course, are all icing on the cake. The delighted celebrant was brimming with happiness, knowing that, despite the pandemic, her family and friends were complete on this special milestone.