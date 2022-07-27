Nutrition Month: 'Beautrition' a big 2022 beauty trend

MANILA, Philippines — This Nutrition Month, remember that good nutrition does not only reflect on the right body mass index per height ratio. It can also reflect on the body's largest organ — the skin.

Good skin that glows is a good sign that the body is generally healthy.

Below are some nutrient-packed products or measures that can help achieve healthy, glowing skin.

Kylie Padilla finds new love

?Kylie Padilla has finally found a new love — playing billiards. The "Bolera" lead star has developed passion for the sport as she brings to life the character of Joni, a young female pool prodigy trying to make a name in the male-dominated sport.

"Bolera," the new GMA-7 show, is Kylie’s highly anticipated TV comeback after years of hiatus. The actress is glowing in kilig once again, having to learn billiards and playing with esteemed legends of the sport: Efren “Bata” Reyes, Rubilen Amit, Francisco Bustamante, and Johann Chua.

Another reason for Kylie's angelic glow these days is her holistic approach to skincare. She firmly believes that it takes more than using topicals or subscribing to usual regimens to achieve a glowing complexion. For her, it involves being aware of what you put inside your body, as well.

“Ever since pa, I have been conscious of what I take in as I know it will eventually affect the state of my skin," she said.

“That’s why I feel honored to be chosen as the face of Cheonsa. I swear, itong brand of Korean food supplement, hindi lang siya nakakaganda ng skin, nakakaganda rin ng health condition and disposition. I feel energized every time I use their collagen powder drinks. I checked the label and I must say, super na- impress ako.”

Cheonsa is among the new health and wellness brand in the market offering Korean-quality ingredients. Cheonsa means “angel” in Korean, and just like an angel, the brand's products aim to guard one from various free radicals and other skin aging elements. This brand of "beautrition" comes in powder drink and capsule forms. The collagen powder drinks have two flavors you can choose from: Creamy Cappuccino and Strawberry Smoothie.

Creamy Cappuccino flavor is the perfect upgrade to your 3-in-1 coffee. It is boosted with Hyaluronic Acid, which promotes a more supple-looking and hydrated skin. Meanwhile, Strawberry Smoothie is a tasty cooler for any time of the day. It is combined with Glutathione, which encourages a brighter, and fairer complexion. The capsules, on the other hand, have two variants: Glutathione with Vitamin C and Zinc, and Collagen with Biotin. Both capsules are formulated as “beauty and nutrition in one bottle.”

Kylie is grateful that despite her busy lifestyle balancing duties as an actress and mother, she can still take care of herself. With the help of Cheonsa's Korean-grade food supplements, she effortlessly gets that angelic Korean glow, making her feel and look younger. The brand's philosophy is to begin beauty and skincare from within. The brand advocates taking care of oneself from the inside as it will surely result in skin abundant in strength, elasticity, and resilience. The brand is exclusively available at Watsons and other leading online stores nationwide.

Jelly collagen on-the-go

Drinking collagen has been incorporated in diets for some time now. There are instances, however, that even the thought of preparing it as a mixture from its powdered form can be a task. This is most especially true for those who are always on a hurry or busy.

For those who do not want to miss taking their collagen, there's a new format that can probably be the answer for those who are always on-the-go.

Instead of the powdered format, there's a collagen that comes in jelly form wrapped in one cute stick form. Think of those popular Korean drama scenes where the protagonist sips something from a stick, such as ginseng, while watching TV. Likewise, Life Food's newest Collagen Jelly comes in a convenient jelly-in-a-stick form. You can take it any time of the day with its delicious lychee flavor. Apart from convenience, the 2,500 mg or 2.5 g supplement helps in maintaining plump, supple skin.

Although collagen is naturally abundant in the body, aging and environmental factors can affect its production by the body. This collagen jelly contains litchi seed extract, pomegranate essence, and grape skin extract that contains resveratrol for maintaining skin moisture and firmness, preventing signs of skin aging like dullness and wrinkles, and reducing damage. These ingredients are known to have antioxidant properties that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, which are caused by sunlight, air pollution, and other environmental stressors. The hair and nails also benefit hugely from the consumption of collagen. It helps them to prevent brittleness and ensure their healthy growth.

Life Food is the food supplements brand of Synnovate, the naturals division of Unilab, Inc. The Life Food Collagen Jelly is sold in Shopee and Lazada.

Empowered women say true beauty starts with basic self-care

Photo release Nish Ching

The current global situation has brought uncertainty and so many distractions, leaving many Filipinos feeling too stressed as they go about their day. This can lead to feeling overwhelmed and unbalanced, leading to a loss of energy and zest for life.

To prove that self-care is not just a trend, Apollo Skin Solutions asked some empowered women how to bring out their best with simple self-care techniques at home. Check out online personalities Bea Benedicto, Nish Ching, Colleen Mateo, and Eileen Shi as they share their top tips for centering to help others not only cope, but thrive in these challenging times:

Find your joy. Bea said that staying home meant she gets to spend more time with her husband and their furbaby. “In a way, I got to appreciate all that I had in my little home. I was able to, I think for the first time in my life, to really connect with myself through meditation practice and focusing on my health. It all boiled down to the basics. A lot of the best things in life are free, such as love, contentment, wellness, and peace.”

Nish, on the other hand, kept herself busy trying new things such as making Dalgona Coffee, Baking, and being a “plantita."

“I realized that we can do simple things in the comfort of our homes that can make us happy.”

Make being healthy a priority. Nish says that the pandemic highlighted the importance of her loved ones’ health and wellbeing. “I’ve realized that none of what we have mattered if the family is not well. I went back to basics and we started to make a conscious effort to boost our immunity and stay healthy. Eating healthy was a good start and working out together more regularly has become our favorite family bonding as well.”

Acknowledge your feelings. “For me, the first step is really being honest with yourself and acknowledging your feelings. It’s being able to understand your feelings and needs fully, from there you can tackle them in the most logical manner. It’s being able to shut out background noise and focus on yourself,” said Eileen.

Slow down. Eileen added that she used to thrive on her hectic schedule. “I’m used to having everything planned and always being on the go to chase my next big dream or goal so it was really tough on me to have to ride the course of the pandemic. Working in sports we had to endure tournament cancellations and the uncertainty of whether sports would be making a comeback. My world was put on pause for a few years. But if anything, the pandemic taught me to be comfortable with change, uncertainty, and slowing things down.”

Seek help if needed. Sometimes the struggle is lighter when it is shared. Eileen said she noticed a lot of people in her circle have been constantly struggling with anxiety and depression. “It is normal to be feeling these things. We went through a lot during the last two years so there’s no need to worry because there are also a lot of people going through the same things as you. This is exactly why we need to normalize getting support from the people around us, may it be through a friend or a medical professional.”

Stay confident and beautiful. One of the perks of staying home, said Colleen, was that it gave her skin a breather from constantly having layers of makeup on. “This way, it was easier to focus on skincare and give yourself a real glow-up for when you leave the house after the lockdowns.”

Confidence is beautiful, say the four ladies, and it starts by being committed to taking care of yourself. “When you feel good inside, it reflects outside. We fix our appearance not to please other people, but to make ourselves happy,” Colleen added.

Eileen said that the misconception is that self-care only means taking a spa day or treating yourself to a nice dinner. “I think self-care comes in the littlest of things. Sometimes it is just being able to talk to a friend and other times it may mean even just spending more time to beautify myself.” For Nish, taking care of your skin is important and it should start early instead of waiting for signs of aging to show.

These beautiful and confident ladies say they trust Apollo Skin Solutions for their skincare needs and include the line of products as part of their beauty routine. Nish said she uses Apollo Castor Oil to nourish her hair with various nutrients. Bea says she uses Apollo Petroleum Jelly to help keep her hands soft after using harsh disinfectants that are important these days. “I also use it on my feet to prevent and treat cracked heels. I apply it before I sleep and put socks on to up the moisturizing factor.”

Colleen said she also uses Apollo’s Petroleum Jelly as a remedy. “I burned my hand on a hair iron and I applied petroleum jelly to soothe the burn. I also used it on my baby’s diaper rash, to help the skin heal. To keep her lips supple and hydrated, she reaches for Apollo Lip Balm. For Eileen, who has a sporty and active lifestyle, another beauty hack is using Apollo Sebo de Macho on the skin to prevent scars when she gets cuts or scrapes. Moreover, its 100% mutton tallow ingredient helps to give calloused skin a buttery soft texture.

For Colleen, Nish, Bea, and Eileen, good skincare is part of self-care. Find out more of their wellness tips and Apollo Skin Care hacks by watching their video on Apollo Skin Care Facebook and Apollo Skin Care Instagram. For more information on Apollo’s line of trusted and proven skin solutions, visit PHILUSA Corporation.

Non-drying anti-bacterial cleanser

Photo release The new Cetaphil Ultra Protect is an antimicrobial cleansing bar that cares for the skin.

How you take care of your skin matters more than you think. Nowadays, cleanliness is the name of the game, but in the rush of cleansing your body, you could be stripping your skin of natural’s moisture.

Using harsh bar soap and frequent washing leads to dry skin, which can further lead to skin irritation, roughness, and dryness. However, there is now a better solution when it comes to hygiene. Introducing the new Cetaphil Ultra Protect, an antimicrobial cleansing bar with no compromises: the product combines the benefits of 99.9% germ protection and moisturization. It is designed for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

The newest innovation of Cetaphil has 3D Derma-Mimic Technology, which is dermatologically tried-and-tested formulation that repairs and strengthens the skin barrier against water loss, making your skin instantly protected and hydrated. The new Cetaphil Ultra Antimicrobial Cleansing Bar is now available at the official Cetaphil Philippines stores in Lazada and Shopee. You can also find the brand's products at Mercury Drug, Watsons’ stores, and supermarkets nationwide.

'Breakthrough' combo: Hyaluronic Acid + Marula Oil

Photo release Avon Skin So Soft Supercharged Multivitamin Hand & Body Lotion with SPF 6 ensures a healthy dose of Hyaluronic Acid and Marula Oil

Hyaluronic acid and marula oil are the hottest actives in modern skincare. If used independently, each ingredient can give your skin nourishment. Put them together, and their benefits complement each other to bring out your best skin that will make you feel sexy from within.

Hyaluronic Acid, or Hyaluronan, is naturally produced by the body and is mostly found in the skin. Its main function is to retain water in your skin layers—when kept at optimal levels, it helps retain moisture and suppleness in the skin, speeds up healing, and has anti-bacterial properties.

On the other hand, Marula Oil is a newcomer in the beauty oil market and is native to South Africa. It contains antioxidants, amino and fatty acids that have anti-aging, anti-UV, and anti-dryness benefits, which makes it perfect for those living in tropical countries like the Philippines.

While either ingredient can work effectively from one another, you can still enjoy both and get their benefits through the new Avon Skin So Soft Supercharged Multivitamin Hand & Body Lotion with SPF 6 that also nourishes your skin with essential vitamins up to 10 layers deep.

MultiVitamin Charged Complex provides essential building blocks like Vitamins A, B3, B5, C, and E—all of which help maintain intense nourishment and protection for your skin.

To ensure these sexifying vitamins and ingredients stay with you, Deep Absorb Technology helps penetrate through the skin’s 10 layers for deep hydration and nourishment to bring out that healthy and sexy skin from within.

Finally, through HydroBoost Technology, every application of Avon Skin So Soft Supercharged Multivitamin Hand & Body Lotion with SPF 6 ensures a healthy dose of Hyaluronic Acid and Marula Oil that instantly locks in and boosts moisture.

“Avon believes that everyone deserves to feel good in their own skin and that can start by having a healthy one,” shares Dione Cotoco, Avon Philippines’ Head of Beauty. “That is why we are bringing together all these high-performing ingredients, essential multivitamins, and exclusive technologies that will help you get the ultimate skin softness and radiance.”



The new Avon Skin So Soft Supercharged Multivitamin Hand & Body Lotion with SPF 6 is dermatologically tested, provides 48-hour moisturization, is suitable for everyday use, and is available in 250mL size. Shop through an Avon representative or online via avonshop.ph. Like and check out Avon Philippines on Facebook to know more about your favorite Avon products.

Address micromineral deficiency

Brilliant Mineral Oil via Facebook Studies show that poverty, lack of access to a variety of foods, lack of knowledge of optimal dietary practices, and high incidence of infectious diseases are some of the factors which lead to Micronutrient malnutrition.

Studies, including those by the World Health Organization, show that more than two billion people in the world or one-third of the world’s population today may be affected by micronutrient Deficiency (MND) or malnutrition. Micronutrient malnutrition is a term used to refer to diseases caused by a dietary deficiency of vitamins or minerals. The most severe problems of micronutrient malnutrition are found in developing countries, where people are also likely to suffer from various forms of these nutritional difficulties.

This growing concern is a major obstacle to socio-economic development and contributes to a vicious circle of underdevelopment, to the disadvantage of already underprivileged societies. It has long-ranging effects on health, learning ability, and productivity. As such, MND results in high social and public costs, reduced work capacity in populations due to high rates of illness and disability, and tragic loss of human potential. Eradicating micronutrient malnutrition is a prerequisite for ensuring rapid and appropriate development and requires massive public information initiatives from government leaders.

Studies show that poverty, lack of access to a variety of foods, lack of knowledge of optimal dietary practices, and high incidence of infectious diseases are some of the factors which lead to micronutrient malnutrition. A few years from now, it would be harder if not nearly impossible to address these global concerns, and policies and programmes must now be developed to assure the availability of and access to an adequate variety and quantity of safe, good-quality foods for all people of the world to battle MND.

The VRT Brilliant Mineral Oil Corp. is the only company in the country today claiming to distribute products that contain 16 high-grade minerals that help the body perform its functions. Medical studies show that minerals and vitamins are essential to sustain life and for the optimal physiological function of every person. MNDs are preventable. And people should be made

aware of that as well as the options available to them. According to research, the body uses and requires more than 80 minerals for completely balanced health. Unfortunately, most of the US population is deficient in essential minerals: “Minerals are the often forgotten essential elements for good health. People think of minerals in terms of strong teeth and bones, but minerals are far more important than that. Every living cell depends on minerals for proper function, structure, and electrical conductivity.”

Several options exist to combat MNDs, including supplementation, fortification, and food-based approaches like dietary diversification. The choice of intervention strategy or strategies should depend on the cause, severity, and scope of the MND. According to VRT Brilliant general manager Mervin Tobias, their company for the past 10 years has been an avid advocate of minerals since his family, especially his father who was able to fully recover from an almost fatal heart attack due to supplementation of minerals.

“For more than a decade, my father who really took the time to look for what can help him during his difficult ordeal, has been a living proof of the wonders of minerals, and the products of VRT Brilliant are the supplements that aided his father to walk and have a normal life again,” Tobias added.

The flagship products of VRT Brilliant, which contains 16 high-grade minerals such as magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, cobalt, vanadium, calcium, chromium, boron, manganese, sodium, sulfur, zinc, molybdenum, phosphorus, and selenium are VRT Brilliant Mineral Oil and VRT Brilliant Mineral Drops.

The Brilliant Mineral Drops (BMD) is a food supplement rich with 16 minerals, essential to keep our body healthy and function properly. BMD helps prevent the body from various mineral

deficiencies that could lead to illness. Just add five drops to water, juice, beverages, or any food preparation. A daily dose of BMD supplies you with the top minerals your body requires to survive against diseases and ailments. These include Iron, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, and Potassium. Naturally, these minerals are highly concentrated on specific foods but BMD is packed with these minerals as well.

“The Brilliant Minerals Drops is one of our best sellers because it helps improve eyesight.” Meanwhile, the Brilliant Mineral Oil is a mineralized essential oil that can help reduce or relieve headaches, body pains, sore muscles, arthritis, rheumatoid, and other aches and pains in the body, and at the same time supplies the body with minerals. It is also formulated with the

different relaxing aromas of green tea, cool water, powdery, cucumber, melon, and lavender. “Most users of our Brilliant Mineral Oil say that they feel and experience instant relief after

application of the oil.”

“I think we are the only company in the country today, which carries products that have these powerful minerals. And the people should be made aware about the importance of minerals in

the normal functioning of our body, thus, promote good health,” the young manager quipped.

“Nutrition is the most powerful adaptable environmental exposure to target in order to reduce the burden of diseases and death across the life span around the world. Micronutrient deficiencies (MNDs) have direct effects on individuals and indirect effects on societies. Globally, there have been substantial gains made to improve the nutritional status. However, there is still tremendous work to be done to reach all individuals with or at risk for MNDs.”

Now more than ever, the need to supply the body with minerals is imperative as we all live in an ailing environment. While food may not be readily available or accessible to everyone due to a thousand reasons, thankfully, there are other possible options. For more information visit Brilliant Mineral Oil on Facebook.

Skincare essentials for mindful men

Photo release Doppkit is hinged on the simple promise of taking the guesswork out of daily routines. It offers a curated selection of essentials for men, but not exclusive for them.

When it comes to skincare and grooming, there are dominantly more brands in the market that cater mostly to women. This poses a challenge for men who, from having to shave regularly and maintain oilier and more acne-prone skin types, would need to find a set of different products that suits their needs and lifestyles. Self-care and looking one’s best do not have to be complicated for men. In fact, it could be as simple as being able to fit all your essentials into one kit.

For the uninitiated, a dopp kit is a small bag or case used for carrying grooming supplies and skincare items when traveling. They can be used by anyone, but are often used by men. It was through this most basic function that Doppkit, a men’s grooming and skincare retailer, was conceived and named.

The online marketplace was founded in 2021 by friends Burt Chua, Kenneth Toh, and Richmond Chong. Heading into their 30s, they noticed how their skin was starting to look dull, aged, and tired. As they learned how men’s views on self-care were changing, they took a shared interest and turned it into a venture that could help other men care for and feel better in their skin.

Doppkit is hinged on the simple promise of taking the guesswork out of daily routines. It offers a curated selection of essentials for men, but not exclusive for them. Every product is good enough for anyone looking to build a mindful regimen with quality brands and products.

“Those familiar with similar retailers that carry multiple brands of their girlfriend’s or wife’s favorite skincare and makeup would have an easier time getting to know Doppkit,” said Chua. For men, the brand offers the same convenience of being able to research about and buy all the products they need on just one site.

“It’s easy to be intimidated by the range of choices out there, especially if you don’t know where to look or start,” said Toh. “We want to narrow those down to the best options, so men can begin to invest in their routines in a no-fuss manner.”

For instance, the brand's top pick, Anthony’s Glycolic Facial Cleanser, doubles as a pre-shave softener that promotes a better, closer shave. Doppkit also carries Reyal, a line of products that cover shower to skincare and offer a no-fuss regimen for those with active and on-the-go lifestyles. For hair styling, there’s the Groomed Man Co’s Cool Cola Shampoo and Conditioner pair. Meanwhile, Doppkit’s Road Less Travelled Kit by Triumph & Disaster carries everything men would need from wash to wear.

“There’s a stigma attached to men investing more in themselves in the form of skincare, and we think that’s an outdated notion. Self-care is something men should take pride in because they deserve to look and feel their best too,” said Chong.

For those looking to start now or upgrade their routine, Doppkit’s products are available on their website and on Instagram.

The beauty of giving

Photo release UNICEF has been a long-standing partner of both Unilever and Lazada. The funds raised from the campaign will go toward UNICEF programs to support learners that cannot access formal education or have dropped out of school.

Whether it’s self-care or caring for others, people need care all year round. With this in mind, Unilever recently partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Lazada for Shop2Give Together Super Brand Day sale, now on its fifth year. A portion of the proceeds from the Shop2Give Together campaign will help more children and youth get improved access to quality basic education.

Unilever’s 5th Super Brand Day sale happened last July 18. On this particular day, Unilever and Lazada gave online shoppers a treat through exclusive all-day discounts, freebies, and limited-time discount vouchers on your favorite Unilever brands like Surf, Dove, TRESemmé, Cream Silk, Pond’s, Breeze, Knorr and many more.

“Education unlocks opportunities, enables social mobility and aids in building an equitable and inclusive world.” Benjie Yap, Chief Excutive Officer of Unilever Philippines said. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Lazada and UNICEF Philippines in pursuit of a better tomorrow for the youth.”

UNICEF has been a long-standing partner of both Unilever and Lazada. The funds raised from the campaign will go toward UNICEF programs to support learners that cannot access formal education or have dropped out of school.

“Thanks to Unilever and Lazada’s continuous support through this campaign, we have been able to reach more vulnerable children and youth in the Philippines. This year, the funds will help provide opportunities for out-of-school children and youth, offering flexible pathways to complete their basic education,” said Isy Faingold, Chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines.

“Lazada is proud to work with Unilever once again to help more Filipino youth pursue their education for a better future,” Carlos Barrera, CEO of Lazada Philippines said. “As a leading e-commerce platform in the country, we are committed to providing people across the country with the basic needs. Everyone deserves some self-care time, and we’re more than happy to help provide for their needs.”

Last year’s "Shop2Give Care" campaign raised funds for UNICEF to provide educational supplies and support for young children and their parents and caregivers to conduct home-based development and learning activities with a focus on the most disadvantaged areas. Unilever and Lazada aim to continue their momentum to give Filipinos the self-care products they rightfully deserve and provide UNICEF support to help more youth pursue their education.

Photo release Committed to its goal of making care available to all, Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. (J&J Philippines) continues its support to organizations which provide healthcare essentials to communities. The company’s most recent donation is of 3,000 bottles of Hexetidine Bactidol oral antiseptic to help alleviate sore throat for immediate protection in the new normal, through the healthcare giant’s ongoing support to the Philippines Red Cross for inclusion in their COVID-19 care kits to be distributed in communities urgently in need.

“It’s been over two years and even though our COVID-19 restrictions are now considerably lighter, it is undeniable that we are still living and dealing with the pandemic. We want to continue with the assistance we have been extending to ensure that fellow Filipinos stay healthy,” said Chili Perez, sr. brand manager for Bactidol. “And so, it is our hope that these self-care essentials will help in a big way in staying protected at all times.”

"The Philippine Red Cross would like to thank J&J Philippines for their donation and their vote of confidence towards the Philippine Red Cross. This donation will go a long way towards providing quality life-saving services that protect life and dignity of Filipinos in vulnerable situations” says Richard J. Gordon, Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross.

RELATED: Blind Filipino students feel pandemic, inflation crunch: 3 ways to help