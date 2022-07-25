‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista showed her red carpet entry hours before the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. today.

In her Instagram reel, the wife of re-elected senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero modeled her modern draped Terno in her favorite all-white color, designed by her friend and frequent collaborator Mark Bumgarner.

“Modern day Filipina,” she described her minimalist outfit, accentuated with a matching string of white pearl choker necklace and white Hermes Kelly Mini bag. She broke the all-white ensemble and made it less bridal by donning a stack of gold, white gold and red bracelets.

Like the custom white gown Bumgarner also designed for Heart, the one she wore in Chaumet’s Paris gala she attended with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo, Heart’s SONA Terno shows a part of her décolletage and shoulder bones.

Heart capped the entire look with pouty nude pink lips, dyed straight hair with side bangs and waves on the edges, and on-fleek eyelashes.

Apart from Heart, Bumgarner was also behind the traditional Filipino outfits of actresses Toni Gonzaga and Alexa Miro, beauty queen Jamie Herrell and Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc during Marcos’ Inauguration last June 30.

