They waited two years for this elegant wedding

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
July 20, 2022 | 12:00am
They waited two years for this elegant wedding
The newlyweds: Matthew Que in Ermenegildo Zegna Su Misura and Hanna Que in Michael Cinco
Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

After two years of waiting due to the pandemic, our palanggas, Hannah Miranda, daughter of Jose Enrique Miranda and Natalie Lim, wed Matthew Que, son of Mario and Mimi Que, in a most elegant church wedding.

The couple were married at civil rights in the summer of 2020 with both families present and were blessed with the most adorable Maxwell, 14 months after. This time around they were surrounded by 500 of their friends and family to celebrate their union.

Principal sponsors were tycoon Antonio O. Cojuangco and his lady love Gretchen Barretto, antiques and art connoisseurs Paulino and Hetty Que; and couples Jimmy Go and Rowena Go; Michael Jo and Jenny Jo; Danilo Lua and Amy Ng; Samuel Uy and Jennifer Tsoi; Patrick Wee and Nancy Wee; and Raymond  Yu and Roxanna Wong.

The wedding entourage was composed of Antonio Miguel Martel, best man; the groom’s sister, Megan Que Solon, best woman; and the bride’s sister, Dr. Carmela Miranda, maid of honor.

Mariel Lee, Daniella Go, Michelle Que, Dr. Carmela Miranda,

It was a fun-filled elegant affair with guests Jackie Ejercito, Rowena Chang, Felix and Grace Ang, architect and interior designer Jonathan Matti. Dripping in emeralds and diamonds was jeweler Erica Concepcion Reyes with husband Francis Reyes. Also spotted were young tycoon Alfred Ty and beautiful wife Cherry with Furnitalia’s Florence and William Ko.

A seven-course meal was served and only the finest wines and champagne flowed. The ballroom was transformed into a French chateau by master Gideon Herbosa.

The bride looked radiant in her Michael Cinco couture gown while the handsome groom looked dapper in a made-to-measure tuxedo by Ermenegildo Zegna. Our dear Mimi Que looked radiant in a Zuhair Murad fire engine-red gown, accessorized by the flawless diamonds.

Dancing and more dancing followed right after dinner and the younger set stayed on till the wee hours of the morning.

Oh, love conquers all.

Nadine Lim, Gianne Co, Nicole Lim, Jasmine Uy, Yanyan Ng.

