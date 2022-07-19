Stesso Clinic: The best-kept beauty secret in Quezon City

Jessica Yang shows off her contoured face after doing the Ulthera at Stesso Clinic

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re from Quezon City and you’re looking for the best place to do your beauty treatments at reasonable prices, you have to visit Stesso Clinic along the bustling street of Tomas Morato.

Established in 2012 by Dr. Lalaine Ambulo, Stesso specializes in safe, effective and non-invasive slimming and shaping treatments as alternatives to surgery, fad diets and dangerous weight loss products. Moreover, Stesso offers advanced treatments for healthy, glowing and beautiful skin all over.

Celebrities, influencers and personalities love visiting the clinic to do their favorite beauty treatments and slimming procedures such as Ulthera, Emsculpt, Starwalker and Exilis.

Top model Jessica Yang swears by the tightening and lifting effect of Ulthera on her face. In an Instagram post, Yang showed off her even more chiseled jawline and more contoured, lifted face, “Thank you Dr. Lalaine Ambulo and Stesso clinic for this wonderful experience."

Ulthera uses Micro Focused Ultrasound with Visualization, a non-surgical way to lift and tighten the skin on the face and neck. It’s a 45-minute treatment with no downtime, perfect for loose and saggy skin around the jowl area and also a good treatment for double chin. Immediate results can be seen and results get better over time.

Fashion and travel influencer Katt Valdez, meanwhile, swears by the tightening and toning effect of Emsculpt on her body. Before any beach trip, she makes it a point to visit Stesso and do Emsculpt for 30 minutes at 100% power. “Emsculpt is my favorite treatment because it’s like a replacement to my workouts,” Valdez said.

Emsculpt helps shape and tone the muscles while eliminating fat, giving you that slimmer and more toned body. Being in the machine for 30 minutes is like doing 20,000 situps because it gives you 20,000 super maximum muscle contractions.

Celebrity make-up Artist Muriel Vegaperez, on the other hand, can't get enough of Stesso’s bespoke treatments to address skin problems. During his last visit, the in-demand make-up artist did the Stesso Signature Facial with Chemical Peel. He said a number of people were commenting on how glowing his skin was after his treatments.

“Healthy skin is very important because it’s your canvas. We should take care of the canvas when putting on makeup. So it’s really better to have healthy skin so you don’t have to put on makeup all the time,” Vegaperez said.

Stesso Clinic is located at the 2nd floor of the Toyama Building along Tomas Morato, Quezon City. To book a schedule or an appointment at Stesso, you may call them at 0917 578 3776 or visit their website at www.stesso.com.ph