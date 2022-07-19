^

WATCH: Shaina Magdayao on beauty: Honor your authentic self

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — For actress Shaina Magdayao, no amount of copying famous personalities like herself can ever make one feel beautiful. 

The actress even discredited herself as a well-put up fashionable personality. 

"I'm not stylish," she stressed while guesting on Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment show "Slam Book." 

She shared that being comfortable in one's skin is the first step to feeling beautiful. 

"I just feel, first and foremost, you have to be comfortable with whatever it is that you are doing, wearing, buying so that you can honor your authentic self," she explained.

The actress has recently ventured into business, focusing on offering a sustainable lifestyle brand.  

Related: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business

Shaina especially reminded the youth that they do not have to pressure themselves into looking like celebrities or personalities who they look up to. 
 
"I mean no pretensions. You don't have to dress like me, not even look like me. You know I just want to remind everyone that you are enough, that you are more beautiful. You are beautiful as you are already," Shaina said. 

RELATED: Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

1 hour ago

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
