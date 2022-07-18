^

Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 18, 2022 | 9:22am
Blackfishing? Hipon Girl Herlene Budol sees no harm in afro shoot
Binibining Pilipinas contestant Herlene Nicole Budol's controversial afro shoot
Ahleks Fusilero

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas contestant Herlene Nicole Budol said that her controversial afro photo shoot was supposed to be an uplifting message that would inspire the public to love their own look.

"Para sa akin po, wala naman pong mali sa statement ko. Ang statement ko naman po kasi e mahalin natin kahit na anong hitsura natin kasi naging parte ako ng mga judgment. Na-judge po ako dati kaya nga po ako natawag na hipon kasi jina-judge nila 'yung panlabas ko na anyo," Herlene said to Philstar.com after the Binibining Pilipinas National Costume fashion show last Saturday held at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Cubao.

Budol is representing Angono, Rizal at the highly anticipated, annual beauty pageant that will crown its 2022 queen on July 31. She became known as "Sexy Hipon," one of the bubbly co-hosts of the variety show "Wowowin."

Early this month, she drew flak for the afro hair she donned for a photo shoot that took place three months ago.

Culling from her own experience of being judged for her look, the aspiring beauty queen shared a piece of advice for those going through the same experience.

"Eto po ang gusto kong message sa kahit na kanino: Kahit anong maging hitsura ninyo, mahalin n'yo. Unang magmamahal sa inyo 'yung sarili ninyo bago kayo mahalin ng ibang tao. 'Yun lang," she shared.

The Angono beauty also shared how happy she was to represent her town and how she carried her Higantes Festival-inspired costume created by Patrick Isorena and Ebok Sausa Pinpino. Apart from her town's famous festival held every November, it is also inspired by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray while its orange hues reference her "hipon" (shrimp) moniker.

Prior to her turn to showcase her costume as Binibini 8, Oriental Mindoro candidate Graciella Lehmann (Binibini 7) strutted the stage with her tikbalang costume designed by "Eat Bulaga" host Paolo Ballesteros.

How did she feel about their back-to-back showing as the only two contestants with gigantic costumes?

"Magkatabi kami kasi seven siya, eight ako. Happy ako na nagkakagabayan kaming lahat. Saka walang pangit sa ginawa ng costume ng lahat. Proud ako na dito ako nasaling batch," Herlene said.

RELATED: ‘Cultural appropriation’: Hipon Girl binatikos sa Afro hairstyle

