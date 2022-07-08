How to access exclusive adidas collaborations with Gucci, Balenciaga

Models present creations during the Gucci Women Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection as part of the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, on February 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since global brands adidas and Gucci rolled out their collaboration collection in Milan Fashion Week last February, many fans have been asking: Would it be available in our country?

In the Philippines, the answer is “no,” said adidas Philippines Membership Manager JM Guidote. But, there are several ways Filipinos can get their hands on it, he said.

The first sure-fire way to have access to exclusive collaboration lines like adidas x Gucci is to join Adiclub, the American sportswear label’s new membership program that would enable members to get benefits, promotions, exciting drops, and brand-led experiences.

Apart from member exclusives or special access to shop members-only footwear and clothing, among others, membership to the club also grants invitations and tickets to the most premium adidas events, parties, free concerts, games, to meet-and-greets with athletes, among others. Other perks include free shipping when shopping online via the brand’s website and app, priority customer service when shopping via the app or website; early access to releases; and free Maker Lab personalization.

“For example, the adidas x Gucci collaboration, it wasn’t ranged here in the Philippines. It’s only ranged in Singapore, Japan, Korea. But what I can tell you is that AdiClub members would be given raffle tickets to attend launch events in Gucci Singapore,” Guidote told Philstar.com during AdiClub’s recent launch in the brand’s lifestyle store in Glorietta 2, Makati.

“Hopefully, we could have something like that for us (Philippines).”

Designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the Italian fashion house with those of the iconic sportswear brand. The collection expands on the sartorial streetwear creations with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces in which the heritage of both brands is encoded in a trio of lines. The array is now only available for shipping in the United States.

As for adidas x Balenciaga, Guidote maintained: “No comment yet on Balenciaga, but yes, it is a confirmed collaboration. When it comes to the range, I can’t confirm yet if we’re having one.”

He said the public would be informed if it will be available locally, just like when adidas released its limited-edition Prada sneaker some years back.

During the AdiClub launch in Manila last month, members had the first dibs on the brand’s global collaborations with Lego and Kanye West’s Yeezy, and the sneakers were only made available at the night of the launch.

Every P50 purchase from any adidas store is equal to 10 points in the membership program. Members can unlock more benefits as they reach every level, and to reach all four levels, even doing home workouts from the free downloadable AdiClub app from the app store could count to accumulate points.

Among the “goals” that can be unlocked are members-only access to many global collaborations, including Stella McCartney and Y3 (Yohji Yamamoto), which will have new drops this month.

Also available in the Philippines are exclusive lines by supermodel Karlie Kloss and Grammy-winning singers Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé.

“For international collaborations, we are yet to determine if the collaborations would be available in the Philippines because it depends on the range. If the Philippines would be positioned as a big market like Japan and Korea, (then these collaborations could be available in the Philippines, too),” Guidote explained.

But with or without international collaborators, local tie-ups have been well-received, he attested.

For example, toy designer Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez, the first Filipino artist that the brand collaborated with, “exceeded expectations” with his already sold-out collaboration line, said Guidote. A pair of shoes from the line was worn by National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player James Harden at a game last year, and was instantly sold-out.

Other notable Filipino collaborators include those with illustrator and muralist Jappy Agoncillo, who designed the D.O.N. Issue #3 “Origin Story,” a homage to Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Late last year, the brand partnered with Southeast Asian artists to create its Ultraboost DNA City Pack, and among the six artists was Filipino painter Greg Guleserian, who goes by the name Egg Fiasco. He designed a pair of sneakers inspired by his childhood memories and video games.

Apart from these artists, more Filipino talents would be tapped for the brand’s international rosters.

“Because of these local artists, we don’t have to rely solely on international brands,” Guidote proudly pointed out.

