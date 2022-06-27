Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Hwang In-youp bared his secrets to a youthful looking skin and it's not the renowned 10-step regimen. It's so simple that anyone can follow it.

1. Sunblock

It's the most basic skincare that it's sort of unforgivable to not use it especially when outdoors.

"As a young child, every time we would step out, my parents would always put sunscreen on me and that has become a habit. I maintain that to this day," In-youp shared.

2. Hydrating mask

It's not enough that one has to put on sunblock to protect the skin from harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays. In-youp does another layer of protection in the form of assisting in the skin's moisture recovery by putting on a hydrating mask at night after an outdoor shoot or being out in the sun.

3. Basic regimen

The skin still needs to get all the pampering and nourishment it can have. In-youp recommended to use a line of products that includes toner, serum, lotion and cream to get the maximum effect. His endorsement, BYS Philippines, has a line that offers all these skincare recommendations.

4. Cold wash

The "True Beauty" star shared that whenever he takes a shower at night, he makes sure to finish with a cold wash on his face.

A Healthline article said the a cold wash on the face has a number of benefits. It can prevent acne because the cold water regulates the oil level of the skin. It is also considered better for rosacea, a skin condition that often looks like small, red, pus-filled bumps that appear on the nose, cheeks, and forehead.

The article also said that cold showers or any form of hydrotheraphy helps improve circulation, increase endorphins, and revs up metabolism.

5. Lip balm

Yes, everyone is encouraged to put on a lip balm to prevent dry, chapped lips. For In-youp, putting on a lip balm is an essential especially since he lives in Korea where they have four seasons that could affect the skin's condition.

6. Posivity

Keeping a positive outlook, undoubtedly, is the top advice for better-looking skin, said the top Korean star.

"I think as you live life, you get to a point where you become critical of yourself and maybe even hate yourself. I think it's important to switch that paradigm to loving yourself because it is only in loving yourself that you are able to go to the next step which is loving others. That is my philosophy on being myself," he shared.

