^

Fashion and Beauty

Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 27, 2022 | 12:43pm
Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen
"True Beauty" star Hwang In-youp at his recent Manila fan meet
BYS Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Hwang In-youp bared his secrets to a youthful looking skin and it's not the renowned 10-step regimen. It's so simple that anyone can follow it. 

1. Sunblock

It's the most basic skincare that it's sort of unforgivable to not use it especially when outdoors. 

"As a young child, every time we would step out, my parents would always put sunscreen on me and that has become a habit. I maintain that to this day," In-youp shared. 

2. Hydrating mask

It's not enough that one has to put on sunblock to protect the skin from harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays. In-youp does another layer of protection in the form of assisting in the skin's moisture recovery by putting on a hydrating mask at night after an outdoor shoot or being out in the sun. 

3. Basic regimen

The skin still needs to get all the pampering and nourishment it can have. In-youp recommended to use a line of products that includes toner, serum, lotion and cream to get the maximum effect. His endorsement, BYS Philippines, has a line that offers all these skincare recommendations. 

4. Cold wash

The "True Beauty" star shared that whenever he takes a shower at night, he makes sure to finish with a cold wash on his face. 

A Healthline article said the a cold wash on the face has a number of benefits. It can prevent acne because the cold water regulates the oil level of the skin. It is also considered better for rosacea, a skin condition that often looks like small, red, pus-filled bumps that appear on the nose, cheeks, and forehead.

The article also said that cold showers or any form of hydrotheraphy helps improve circulation, increase endorphins, and revs up metabolism.

5. Lip balm

Yes, everyone is encouraged to put on a lip balm to prevent dry, chapped lips. For In-youp, putting on a lip balm is an essential especially since he lives in Korea where they have four seasons that could affect the skin's condition.  

6. Posivity

Keeping a positive outlook, undoubtedly, is the top advice for better-looking skin, said the top Korean star. 

"I think as you live life, you get to a point where you become critical of yourself and maybe even hate yourself. I think it's important to switch that paradigm to loving yourself because it is only in loving yourself that you are able to go to the next step which is loving others. That is my philosophy on being myself," he shared.

RELATED: Korean star Hwang In-youp still in touch with Davao friends

BEAUTY TIPS

K-DRAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen
1 hour ago

Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Korean star Hwang In-youp bared his secrets to a youthful looking skin and it's not the renowned 10-step regimen.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Celebrating Pride Month in style
4 hours ago

Celebrating Pride Month in style

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
At the culmination of the activity, entries from Philstar.com, Manila Bulletin and Nylon Philippines magazine were adjudged...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Catriona Gray can&rsquo;t believe menstruation used on faces vs acne; reacts to menstrual leave
Exclusive
4 days ago

Catriona Gray can’t believe menstruation used on faces vs acne; reacts to menstrual leave

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Catriona Gray can’t believe menstruation used on faces vs acne; reacts to menstrual leave
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Puffy &lsquo;siopao&rsquo; face? 10 quick, natural remedies
Exclusive
5 days ago

Puffy ‘siopao’ face? 10 quick, natural remedies

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Due to the so-called “pandemic pounds” or weight gained due to lockdowns, many might find themselves in similar...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Love, Mommyla' book launch
5 days ago

'Love, Mommyla' book launch

By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
In a rare public appearance, Dr. Loi Ejercito-Estrada joined family and friends for merienda cena to celebrate her 92nd birthday...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Scents that evoke cities and celebrations
5 days ago

Scents that evoke cities and celebrations

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 5 days ago
Fragrances today don’t just dispel the blues or ignite passion; they also capture a place and time and transport you...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with