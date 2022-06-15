Marrie Saplad’s black and white paintings at Leon Gallery

Talented and self-taught artist Marrie Saplad showcased her creative genius with an exquisite collection of black and white still-life paintings in her third solo exhibition, titled “Through the Eyes of My Heart,” at the Leon Gallery.

Marrie is celebrated in the Philippine contemporary art scene for her monochromatic paintings of glass, linens and other mundane objects, which she transforms into elegantly constructed illustrations, brimming with artistic grace, dahlings.

In her latest show, Marrie’s compositions effortlessly radiate her passion and sensitivities as if communicating an unfamiliar language only expressed through colors and forms. Without a doubt, palanggas, Marrie’s arresting images leave her audiences bewildered and sentimental all at once.

With pandemic restrictions eased up, Marrie’s solo exhibition was well-attended by a crowd of remarkable personalities. Of course, dahlings, guests were still observing safety protocols. I was thrilled to see the well-respected Senator Grace Poe accompanied by her amiga, the beautiful restaurateur Malu Gamboa.

Also spotted at the event were Taguig First Lady Fille Cayetano, Manila Water CEO Jocot De Dios and his lovely wife Mariann, Bride and Breakfast owners Ian and Janna Simpao, DB& business development director and country head Melot Sunga, and businessman Gerry Qua. What a delight to see the tall and handsome Dr. Hayden Kho and celebrity couple/art lovers Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales, palanggas. Photographer to the celebrities and artist Mark Nicdao also attended with another up-and-coming artist, the pretty Kim Cruz. Oops… my lips are sealed, dahlings!

Other guests were amiable couple Jia Estrella and Gabby Estrella with their daughters, fashion designer and collector Robbie Santos, talented artist Lilliana Manahan, art guru Atty. Tonico Manahan, avid art collectors Bea and Ed Tongco, writer and academician Dom Galeon, Columbia Law School graduates, lawyers Amanda Santos-Meer and Rafa Meer, Instituto Cervantes director Javier Galvan and his deputy Jose Maria Fons, dashing lawyer Eugene Teves, French hunk Geoff De Boissieu, PR consultant Tedrick Yau, architect Ding Asuncion, Dr. Nando Acance and his wife Camille.

“Crystal Clear” by Marrie Saplad.

My palangga Cecile Reynoso, queen of ham Romana Go, Marivic Larrazabal, bag expert Dennis Robles, lovely couple Rommel and Kim Pabon, DR. CRB operations head, the beautiful May Bernad, and history expert and curator Lisa Guerrero Nakpil also came to see Marrie’s works.

Throughout the show, Marrie was accompanied by her husband, the gifted artist Pong Bayog, her daughters Daphne and Celestine, and brothers-in-law Edmund and Charlie. I am totally impressed by another heart-stirring and hair-raising show staged by none other than the country’s sought-after art impresario Derek Flores of DF Art Agency, and the auction king Jaime Ponce De Leon of Leon Gallery International.

I’m already excited to see more of this. Till the next one, palanggas!