Grooming gift ideas for Father's day

The fresh scents of an Italian spring

Acca Kappa’s signature White Moss Eau de Parfum gives the long-lasting freshness of an Italian spring. Also called Muschio Bianco, this fragrance has both sweet and sensual notes, channeling the wood and amber at the base with lavender at the heart.

Inspired by a bouquet of yellow helichrysum of the sunflower family, Acca Kappa Giallo Elicriso Eau de Parfum is combined with notes of diamond cedar, violet leaves, white pepper, nutmeg, cedarwood, and vetiver. This is a sensual scent that channels the magic of the Eastern Adriatic Sea.

Named after the year in which the company was founded, the elegant and masculine scent of Acca Kappa 1869 Eau de Parfum evokes a woody Italian setting with top notes of cardamom and geranium; heart notes of violet leaves, iris, leather, and bay leaves; and a base of amber, vanilla, incense, vetiver, and cistus.

Top 5 grooming must-haves

Baylis & Harding’s Signature Men’s Black Pepper & Ginseng 5-Piece Set contains the ultimate top five must-haves for any grooming kit: a 300ml hair and body wash, 300ml shower gel, 130ml aftershave balm, 150g soap and 100g muscle soak crystals.

Three shades of blue

Chanel’s hit masculine fragrance Bleu de Chanel comes in three interpretations: for the first, Jacques Polge designed an eau de toilette that pairs citrus with a powerful aromatic accord of dry cedar notes and New Caledonian sandalwood.

For the second eau de parfum, Polge brought out the most nuanced facet of vetiver — its freshness — enveloping it in the full-bodied, sensual notes of cedar and amber.

Now in the hands of Jacques’ son Olivier Polge, Bleu de Chanel is a parfum with a precious accord of cedar and New Caledonian sandalwood that is rich, deep, and creates a unique alchemy between scent and skin.

Essentials for the perfect shave

Clarins Men Exfoliating Cleanser is a soap-free cleansing gel that helps reduce the drying effects hard water can have on the skin. Refreshing and stimulating, it helps eliminate impurities and traces of pollution that can make the skin look dull.

Clarins Men Energizing Gel has the new and exclusive G-Red Complex, a proprietary blend of Organic Red Ginseng extract, Bison Grass, and Gymnema extracts to help boost the skin’s energy to leave it feeling revitalized, moisturized, and energized throughout the day.

Clarins Men After Shave Energizer is the next generation of bottled aftershave lotions for the perfect shave. This invigorating post-shave lotion contains Purslane, Centella and Blue Alpine Thistle extracts to purify, reduce irritation and take the heat off razor burn.

Make Dad and his man cave minty-fresh

Diptyque has a cologne and scented candle to make Dad and his man cave minty-fresh. Inspired by a Greek myth, Eau de Minthé reinvents an emblematic perfumery accord, the fougère, drawing on the scent of mint with lively floral notes of geranium and woody patchouli.

The Menthe Verte Spearmint candle emits the scent of a field of wild mint, where the lively, aromatic accents of green leaves mingle with the more complex, almost resinous perfume of the stems.

A spa cleanse for Dad’s face

Koh Gen Do’s luxurious cleansing foam enriched with their signature Spa Water gently purifies pores while protecting the moisture and elasticity of Dad’s skin. Formulated with over 85% hydrating ingredients, this amino acid-based cleanser dissolves dirt and oil without leaving skin dry or taut. Kiwi extract tightens and firms while fermented grape juice softens dry, flaky skin. Hyaluronic acid and lysine drench skin in plumping moisture, leaving the face soft, smooth, and fresh.

Awaken fatigued skin

Cade essential oil is known for its antioxidant, purifying and invigorating properties. It’s the star ingredient in L’Occitane’s Cade Energizing Fluid, which moisturizes and awakens fatigued skin, and controls excess sebum. Its non-sticky texture is easily absorbed without leaving a greasy residue for a shine-free finish.

A post-workout freshen up

The Luxury Bathing Company GC Sport has the perfect fragrance for a post-workout freshen up or a weekend trip. Energizing bergamot together with calming musk and amber combine to invigorate and recharge with this fresh and masculine fragrance.

A safe deodorant for Dad

Swipe on Mario Badescu’s aluminum- and baking soda-free deodorant for comforting care and feel-good freshness. Cleansing sage, cucumber, and ginger root oils are infused with a conditioning botanical blend that helps neutralize odor while nourishing skin.

Mineral sunscreen that corrects discoloration

Murad’s Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45 is a satiny-smooth serum with 100% mineral SPF clinically proven to visibly correct discoloration and prevent future hyperpigmentation. Carotenoid technology reflects UV light for instant glow and acts as a powerful antioxidant to brighten and reduce visible discoloration while beetroot extract quickly hydrates.

An anti-aging powerhouse

Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma Plus + Eye (Advanced Eye Cream) is a multi-tasking powerhouse that uses a proprietary liquid-crystal delivery system for faster and deeper penetration of key ingredients into the skin. Clinical results showed that 100% had a significant improvement in fine lines and wrinkles, 97% showed a significant improvement in pore size, and 87% agreed that their skin appeared more radiant.

Combat hair loss and gray hair

Phytosolba Laboratories have gone even further in fighting hair loss with Phytonovathrix shampoo, lotion and treatment, which slows down hair loss and stimulates hair growth with 99% natural, plant-based ingredients.

Phyto RE30 is the first anti-gray hair treatment to bring back color to Dad’s hair without using coloring pigments. The RE30 peptide is the result of six years of research, able to boost natural pigment production while protecting from future depigmentation. Clinically proven results show that hair grows back with color stronger and softer.