Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens stuns in Schiaparelli at Tony Awards 2022

Vanessa Hudgens wearing Schiaparelli at the 75th annual Tony Awards held in Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-American singer-actress Vanessa Hudgens seems to continue her streak of standout fashion moments this year as she recently rocked a couture gown by Italian luxury house Schiaparelli at the recently concluded Tony Awards 2022.

On Sunday, Hudgens wore a strapless, long sheath dress in black fluid jersey by Schiaparelli designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry for the 2022 Tony Awards.

The stylist was Jason Bolden, who also works with stars Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union.

Hudgens was one of the many stars tapped as presenters for the annual awards ceremony, which celebrates and recognized achievements in Broadway.

Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Paulson and RuPaul Charles, among others, were also tapped to present at the 2022 Tony Awards.

In April, the actress teamed with Fabletics to create a 16-piece loungewear collection, inspired by her own early Aughts style. The actress started her career in the early Aughts, most notably in Disney’s movie series “High School Musical.” The collaboration marked the second time Hudgens and Fabletics have worked together after the actress was the face of the brand’s December Velour campaign.

