Clarks unveils summer and spring collection to beat the heat in style

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 4:26pm
Some of the revamped shoes from Clarks' Icons in its Spring/Summer 2022 collection
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Footwear brand Clarks begins a new chapter in the Philippines with the release of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, coinciding with its inclusion into the SSI retail group.

Clarks has revamped its icons slate for the new collection by utiliziing responsible materials while also taking into account the wearer's comfort. These are best seen in the Courtlite DBT and Wally for men which added lightweight, step-booting soles and modernized cushioning.

The ladies can look forward to such innovations when the Brookleigh Mule and Sun come to the country as the sandals made from sourced leathers and recycled mesh fabrics will be available in a pastel palette perfect for the summer.

Speaking of summer, individuals may opt for footwear that is not just comfortable but also light, pairs to be worn at the beach, at home, or a leisurely walk around the mall. Men can have a look at the Pilton Strap, Karsea Strap, and Karsea Mule because of the sandals' flexibility.

But the icons and sandals aren't the only ones seeing new innovations, the sports-casual Nature X line's One is built to support the wearer's foot that makes moving around easier as felt in the heel and sole.

Clarks can be found at the SM Mall of Asia, TriNoma, Bonifacio High Street's Central Square and online at Zalora, Shopee, Lazada, Rustans.com and Trunc.ph

