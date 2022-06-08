^

Put a ring on it: 2022 engagement jewelry in trend

Rare yellow diamond high by Graff; "Vivid green" Colombian emerald ring by Chaumet
MANILA, Philippines — Engagement rings will never go out of style as they remain to be the most important jewelry pieces that people invest in. But while they are timeless in general, trends even in engagement rings still come and go.

According to Ronald Abram of the Hong Kong jewelry house of the same name, a three-stone ring will always be ideal.

“A timeless engagement ring setting is what we call a three-stone ring,” Ronald told South China Morning Post.

"It has historically been the most timeless setting because it creates a perfect sense of balance and harmony."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RONALD ABRAM (@ronaldabram)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaumet (@chaumetofficial)

Apart from the timeless three-stone rings, here are the trends in engagement rings this season:

1. The classic cuts

The emerald-cut remains to be popular, as well as oval-cut and cushion-cut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

2. Splashes of colors

Diamonds in bright colors are also preferred these days, and yellow and emerald hues are famous among couples.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

3. Bespoke designs

Of course, nothing expresses love in jewelry than custom-made ones, usually co-designed by grooms-to-be. Unique shapes are adored these days. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaumet (@chaumetofficial)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RONALD ABRAM (@ronaldabram)

 “Our romantic rings are mostly bespoke designs. What makes them romantic is that there is a sentiment or mood which our client would like to express with the jewelery,” said Abram.

