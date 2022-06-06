^

Fashion and Beauty

Paris Hilton wins Best Reality Return at MTV Awards 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 6:04pm
MANILA, Philippines —  Socialite and pioneer influencer Paris Hilton is back rocking the MTV Awards as she won the Best Reality Return award.

Credited to reportedly originate the reality TV, influencer and selfie culture back in the early 2000s, Paris' award is just perfect to encapsulate the star's recent career milestones as she starred in the Netflix show "Cooking with Paris" and "Paris in Love" on Peacock.

She hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, California on Thursday with a figure-hugging Tiffany blue maxi gown decorated with Swarovski crystals and featuring a high slit on the leg by couture house Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano, with gloves by Marta Del Rio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The blond bombshell completed the look  with sky blue heels. 

"Cooking with Paris" premiered last year on Netflix. The show, which started as a YouTube video showcasing her simple recipes, went on to become a series showing her inviting her celebrity friends to cook with her. One of her key guests is Filipina-American Saweetie wherein they had a taco night. 

"Paris in Love," meanwhile, follows her wedding preparation with entrepreneur Carter Reum. The series, which premiered last year, documented her first ever successful marriage after canceled engagements to model Jason Shaw (2002), shipping heir Paris Latsis (2005) and actor Chris Zylka (2018). 

Hilton and Reum married in November last year in the heiress' posh Los Angeles family estate, in what she described as "a true fairy tale wedding."

RELATED: Paris Hilton gets engaged for the third time

