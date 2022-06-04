^

Kim Kardashian launches new 9-product premium skincare collection

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 12:45am
MANILA, Philippines — Kim Kardashian is set to launch the pioneer skincare collection of her much-awaited new beauty company SKKN BY KIM.

It was in July 2021 when "The Kardashians" star first announced on Instagram her vision to rebrand her former cosmetic line KKW under a totally new beauty label.

SKKN BY KIM is finally set to introduce a 9-product premium skincare line later this month. Kardashian described the new collection as "sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science." 

"I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way," Kim posted on her social media accounts.

The announcement further confirmed that KKW was dissolved after its four-year run. The former brand was known for its makeup contour kit, among others. 

The overall look of the products was teased on the Instagram page of SKKN, boasting an impressive architectural-inspired packaging design in chic neutral colors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SKKN BY KIM (@skkn)

The new collection reportedly includes a foaming cleanser, toner, a mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator, two serums—hyaluronic acid and vitamin C8—face cream, eye cream, vitamin C oil drops, and a night oil. 

"You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity," Kim said as she further described her new beauty brand.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian also said in the statement, emphasizing her dream "to bridge the gap between the world's most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare."

SKKN BY KIM was developed by Kardashian with beauty giant Coty, the mother company of other high-power brands such as Covergirl, Max Factor and Rimmel. Coty completed its 20% stake purchase of Kim's company back in 2020.

The premier collection of SKKN BY KIM is set to drop on June 21 in all its online platforms.

