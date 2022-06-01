^

Fashion and Beauty

What are 2022’s top engagement ring trends?

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 6:53pm
What are 2022â€™s top engagement ring trends?
Rare yellow diamond high by Graff;"Vivid green" Colombian emerald ring by Chaumet
Graff and Chaumet via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Engagement rings will never go out of style as they remain to be the most important jewelry pieces that people invest in. But while they are timeless in general, trends even in engagement rings still come and go.

According to Ronald Abram of the Hong Kong jewelry house of the same name, a three-stone ring will always be ideal.

“A timeless engagement ring setting is what we call a three-stone ring,” Ronald told South China Morning Post. "It has historically been the most timeless setting because it creates a perfect sense of balance and harmony”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RONALD ABRAM (@ronaldabram)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaumet (@chaumetofficial)

Aside from the timeless three-stone rings, here are the trends in engagement rings this season:

1. The classic cuts

Emerald-cut remains to be popular, as well as oval-cut and cushion-cut.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

2. Splashes of colors

Diamonds in bright colors are also preferred these days, and yellow and emeralds hues are famous among couples.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

3. Bespoke designs

Of course, nothing expresses love in jewelry than custom-made ones, usually co-designed by grooms-to-be. Unique shapes are adored these days. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chaumet (@chaumetofficial)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Graff (@graff)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RONALD ABRAM (@ronaldabram)

 “Our romantic rings are mostly bespoke designs. What makes them romantic is that there is a sentiment or mood which our client would like to express with the jewellery,” said Abram.

RELATED: In photos: Fashion trends 2022 nod to WFH, Year of the TigerIn photos: Fashion trends 2022 nod to WFH, Year of the Tiger

WEDDING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What are 2022&rsquo;s top engagement ring trends?
5 hours ago

What are 2022’s top engagement ring trends?

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Engagement rings will never go out of style as they remain to be the most important jewelry pieces that people invest in....
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Bumbum facial' now in Manila
15 hours ago

'Bumbum facial' now in Manila

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 15 hours ago
If you are preparing to rock your sultry swimwear for beach getaways or simply glamming up for your date night with your...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Greenbelt is not just a mall; it's an experience'
1 day ago

'Greenbelt is not just a mall; it's an experience'

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 day ago
The refresh continues at Greenbelt 4, with stores from new brands like Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen. ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
An intimate celebration with friends
1 day ago

An intimate celebration with friends

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
After two years, my dear friends and I met again for the birthday celebration of former FCCP president Thelma Gana at Mamou...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
What's inside Jennifer Lopez's closet?
1 day ago

What's inside Jennifer Lopez's closet?

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
International superstar Jennifer Lopez shared a little glimpse of her closet on her Instagram page. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Burberry to ban exotic skins in future collections
2 days ago

Burberry to ban exotic skins in future collections

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
British luxury fashion house Burberry confirmed that the brand would no longer use exotic leathers in future collec...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with