An intimate celebration with friends

After two years, my dear friends and I met again for the birthday celebration of former FCCP president Thelma Gana at Mamou Restaurant in Rockwell, Makati City.

It was hosted by our favorite society party host Nene Leonor, dahlings.

It was a time well spent with my palanggas Sen. Nikki Coseteng, Nini Licaros, Fe Rodriquez, Dr. Elenita Binay, Tessie Rodrigo, Letty Hahn, Rose Lazaro, Menchu and Marivic Concepcion.

Rose Lazaro.