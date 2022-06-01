^

An intimate celebration with friends

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache
June 1, 2022 | 12:00am
An intimate celebration with friends
Nene Leonor.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

After two years, my dear friends and I met again for the birthday celebration of former FCCP president Thelma Gana at Mamou Restaurant in Rockwell, Makati City.

It was hosted by our favorite society party host Nene Leonor, dahlings.

It was a time well spent with my palanggas Sen. Nikki Coseteng, Nini Licaros, Fe Rodriquez, Dr. Elenita Binay, Tessie Rodrigo, Letty Hahn, Rose Lazaro, Menchu and Marivic Concepcion.

Rose Lazaro.
Letty Hahn, Tessie Rodrigo.

