What's inside Jennifer Lopez's closet?

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
Jennifer Lopez shared a little glimpse of her closet on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — International superstar Jennifer Lopez shared a little glimpse of her closet on her Instagram page. 

Apart from being a triple-threat when it comes to talents, J.Lo has always been known for her exquisite fashion sense on and off the screen and stage. 

One her Instagram, the 52-year-old performer shared snaps of selfies as she hangs out at her decked-out closet.

She wrote in the caption, 'Getting my outfits together for the weekend…'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The photos gave a glimpse of the singer's outfit-preparation process as she had on a green long, flowy dress, which she accessized with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of wooden high heeled-sandals.  

She also modeled some pieces of gold jewelry with her outfit of the day (OOTD).

Unlike other stars who are constantly vlogging closet tours and outfits, Jennifer is quite elusive for a popular fashionista. Although last 2015, the actress-singer welcomed People Magazine into a brief show-off of her closet.

During the closet feature with People, Jennifer showed a portion of her closet dedicated to her huge collection of denim jeans, including her pieces from her collaboration collection with Kohl's.

She also revealed in the YouTube video that there's a wide, big space, almost like a huge room near her closet for when she needs to glam up for events.

Another part of her walk-in closet is dedicated to her formal gowns and couture pieces, including her iconic green Versace dresses. 

Screencap from a YouTube video on PEOPLE Magazine Channel

Jennifer shared that she transformed a whole room with an intended big space as changing room when she is preparing for big red carpet events. — Video and screenshots from People Magazine via YouTube

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever

