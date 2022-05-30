^

Heart Evangelista rocks Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:34pm
Heart Evangelista rocks Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet
Heart Evangelista served various fashion moments during the 75th Cannes Film Festival
Nicolas Gerardin via Heart Evangelista's Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista rocked her first Cannes Film Festival appearance with show-stopping fashion moments.

During the 75th Cannes Film Festival events, Heart surely stunned in various fashion looks as she graced a number of Cannes events.

Heart started her fashion festivities in Cannes with a sophisticated yet sultry black gown with floral details by London-based designer David Koma:

Known for promoting Filipino designers, Heart took Cheetah Rivera’s orange tulle top with a scene-stealing bow for a spin, pairing it with denim jeans:

The fashionista is obviously into tangerine hues these days, as she rocked this coordinating lace skirt and top by clothing label Self-Portrait. She accessorized the ensemble with a Chanel bag and a pair of Hermes flats:

For her major red carpet look, Heart chose Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward. The actress looked regal in her voluminous red couture number, matched with her subtle beauty look in hair bun with bangs:

With its pink color and fringe details, this art-deco gown by designer Hamda Al Fahim looked stunning on Heart as she attended the AMFAR Gala Night. She styled the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch:

Finally, Heart finished off her Cannes fashion weekend with this gorgeous Tony Ward couture ball gown in aqua, accessorized with jewelry from The Messika by Kate Moss High Jewellery Couture collection. She donned the lavish ball gown as she attended the screening of the French movie "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France:

Known for her humor, she took her couture gown to the beach, writing in caption on her Instagram page, "When they give you the wrong address of the party." 

Heart surely knows how to make her first Cannes Film Festival count, fashion-wise.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista taps into interior design for RLC Residences' 'Love Marie Designs'

