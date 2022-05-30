Liza Soberano champions all-Filipino couture at Los Angeles gold carpet event

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano proudly brought Filipina sensibilities into her gold carpet look during Gold House's 1st Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Last May 22, Soberano graced the gold carpet event with fellow Filipino actor James Reid. The ball was organized by Gold House, a non-profit organization with a mission to uplift Asian-American personalities in entertainment, athletics, and entrepreneurship.

Liza was a head-turner in an elegant all-black couture customized by Filipino fashion designer Anthony Ramirez. The Filipino terno features a sheer fabric and corset-style bodice, which was a modern, sultry take to the traditional Filipiniana. The butterfly sleeves were an ode to the traditional Filipino Terno, while the electric-pleated skirt gave a subtle yet sexy touch into the look.

Her ensemble truly celebrated her Filipino roots, as her look was accessorized with sparkling diamond tennis necklace and matching earrings by Filipino jeweler Tessera Jewelry. Meanwhile, she also carried an elegant black minaudiere by Cebauano designer Neil Felipp San Pedro — with handle that features a school of fish, an art inspired by the famous sardine run in Moalboal, Cebu.

The gala look was curated by her stylist Perry Tabora.

For Liza's face, makeup artist Pircilla Pae chose a subtle yet sophisticated look as she focused on Liza's bushy brows. She topped her look with glossy lips. Her hairstyle was simply middle-parted for an elagant look created by hairstylist Cortney Housner.

