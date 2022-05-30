Burberry to ban exotic skins in future collections

A model presents a creation for Burberry during the Burberry's Fall-Winter 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in London, on March 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — British luxury fashion house Burberry confirmed that the brand would no longer use exotic leathers in future collections.

Exotic skins include any skins that do not come from cattle, such as snakes, crocodiles, alligators and ostrich skins.

Burberry’s new Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd confirmed the ban of using exotic leathers in future collections during its Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings 2022 call with global media outlets recently.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to make a positive difference to people, planet and communities. And the strong foundations we’ve set underpin our new ambition to be climate positive by 2040,” said Burberry chief operating and financial officer Julie Brown.

The sustainable move comes amid mounting pressure from animal rights activists after decades-long campaigns. Luxury fashion players such as Chanel, Victoria Beckham, Jil Sander and Mulberry also dropped exotic leathers in recent years after strong calls from animal rights groups like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). More recently, e-tailer Moda Operandi dropped its use of exotic skins in April this year.

PETA Vice President Mimi Bekhechi commented on the Burberry's move, saying, "During Burberry’s annual meeting last year, PETA UK asked when it would make good on its commitment to be ‘a force for good in the world’ by banning exotic skins, and we’re delighted that after years of pressure from PETA entities around the world, that day is today!"

Mimi added, "A growing list of designers is realizing that there is nothing chic about an industry in which alligators are hacked open, pythons are inflated with air compressors, and lizards are decapitated for garments and accessories."

In September 2018, Burberry announced the ban of using real fur. But its animal welfare policy suggests it still sources materials like skins of python, water snake and alligator.

