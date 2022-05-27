WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video

MANILA, Philippines — A restored wedding video of "Queen of Philippine Movies" Susan Roces and "Da King" Fernando Poe Jr. has been shared by Senator Grace Poe to Philstar.com.

As seen in the rare video, Susan's hair is getting glammed up by hairstylist Freddie Reyes in an impressive towering hairdo, topped off with a tiara which was a heirloom from the bride's mother.

The video then sees the stunning bride walking toward FPJ, donning a couture creation by “Asia's Fashion Czar” Pitoy Moreno. It was revealed that the designer had seven days to work on the bridal dress, rushing to order a special lace from Italy.

In an article written by Baby K. Jimenez for The STAR in 2003, it was shared that nine days prior to their church wedding on December 25, 1968 in Sanctuario de San Jose in Greenhills in Mandaluyong, Susan and FPJ first went to Valenzuela, Bulacan to get married in civil rites officiated by Mayor Gerry Angeles. They got married five years after they first met in 1963, at the Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel.

Susan Roces passed away on May 20.

RELATED: A Christmas Love Story