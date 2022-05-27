^

Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A restored wedding video of "Queen of Philippine Movies" Susan Roces and "Da King" Fernando Poe Jr. has been shared by Senator Grace Poe to Philstar.com.

As seen in the rare video, Susan's hair is getting glammed up by hairstylist Freddie Reyes in an impressive towering hairdo, topped off with a tiara which was a heirloom from the bride's mother.

The video then sees the stunning bride walking toward FPJ, donning a couture creation by “Asia's Fashion Czar” Pitoy Moreno. It was revealed that the designer had seven days to work on the bridal dress, rushing to order a special lace from Italy. 

In an article written by Baby K. Jimenez for The STAR in 2003, it was shared that nine days prior to their church wedding on December 25, 1968 in Sanctuario de San Jose in Greenhills in Mandaluyong, Susan and FPJ first went to Valenzuela, Bulacan to get married in civil rites officiated by Mayor Gerry Angeles. They got married five years after they first met in 1963, at the Champagne Room of the Manila Hotel. 

Susan Roces passed away on May 20.

RELATED: A Christmas Love Story

FERNANDO POE JR.

SUSAN ROCES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video
1 hour ago

WATCH: Susan Roces stuns in rare restored wedding video

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
A restored wedding video of "Queen of Philippine Movies" Susan Roces and "Da King" Fernando Poe Jr. has been...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Filipino&nbsp;designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'
2 hours ago

Filipino designer shares how his creations made it to 'Crazy Rich Asians'

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Filipino purse designer Neil Felipp shared how his fashionable clutches got featured in the popular movie "Crazy Rich...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos
5 hours ago

Stylish Susie: Susan Roces as beauty, fashion icon in photos

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
Apart from being the "Queen of Philippine movies," Susan Roces, who passed away last May 20 at the age of 80, was a celebrated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses
2 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines queens turn into Disney Princesses

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Ace lensman BJ Pacual, in collaboration with BYS cosmetics and Disney Princess, photographed reigning Miss Universe Philippines...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever
2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
Global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez shared her most important beauty secret ever.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The 19th Club Punta Fuego Regatta
2 days ago

The 19th Club Punta Fuego Regatta

By Maurice Arcache | 2 days ago
Apart from providing an exclusive beach respite for Manila’s upscale, palanggas, Landco’s development in Punta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with