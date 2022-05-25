^

Fashion and Beauty

Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 10:12am
Jennifer Lopez shares most important beauty secret ever
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage; accepts the Icon Award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards in The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022.
AFP/Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

MANILA, Philippines — Global pop superstar Jennifer Lopez shared her most important beauty secret ever.

In the latest edition of the singer's "On the JLo" newsletter, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker shared that getting enough sleep is her most favorite and most effective beauty secret of all.

She further said that she gets seven to night hours of sleep every night. 

Lopez wrote, "We don't value sleep. We value grinding and working hard — and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me. I've found, however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there."

Jennifer further became more personal about what made her become more conscious of her sleep schedule: an experience of having a panic attack "brought on by exhaustion."

She narrated, "One day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me," she wrote.

"I went from feeling totally normal, to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn't move... I was completely frozen."

She continued: "I had made my work such an all-consuming priority and let my own self-care needs go completely (even as simple as sleeping or taking 10 minutes to just relax). I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn't see clearly, and then the physical symptoms I was having started to scare me and the fear compounded itself."

Lopez then said her doctor advised her that she needed to sleep more. So from then on, she's tried to get as many hours of sleep as she's worked on her well-being.

She also mentioned her other beauty secrets, starting with she called her five S's: sunscreen, serum, supplements, sano (what she calls "vivir," which translates from Spanish as "to live") and sleep.

"As I slept more and took care of myself, I realized it was about pro-living versus anti-aging," she said.

"Sometimes I wake up and say, 'Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!' That's what a good night's sleep can do for you, and it accumulates over time... So go get your sleep!"

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez bares all in new Netflix documentary 'Halftime'

