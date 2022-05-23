Kourtney Kardashian designs bridal dress with luxury Italian house

MANILA, Philippines — Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian got married to Blink-182 musician Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy last weekend, donning an unconventional nuptial dress designed by the bride herself with Dolce & Gabbana.

The lavish Italian wedding came after the couple got 'legally' got married at a Santa Barbara, California courthouse. They also had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas during the Grammys season in April.

Kourtney wore a Dolce & Gabbana lace and satin corset mini-dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. The bridal look was then topped off with a long veil with a Virgin Mary embroidery, which was revealed to be inspired by the groom's head tattoo. The controversial religious embroidered details also came with the words “family, loyalty, respect.”

Kardashian revealed to Vogue Magazine that she co-created her nuptial dress with the Italian fashion house, saying, “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way.”

Kourtney also styled her bridal look with a pair of tulle gloves and lace pumps. Onto her headpiece were hand-embroidered details inspired "by the flowers along the seaside town’s many Mediterranean gardens."

Meanwhile, Barker’s black double breasted suit was also designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

The luxuriant bridal weekend took place at Villa Olivetta, a home on the picturesque estate of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in the Italian seaside village of Portofino.

The grand wedding weekend in Italy reportedly kicked off on Friday with a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny, followed by a Saturday afternoon boat trip. Before that, the couple reportedly had a final fitting at the Dolce & Gabbana atelier in Milan.

