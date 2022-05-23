Glam and Fab, Dear Self Aesthetics celebrates 3rd anniversary, opens 11th branch

MANILA, Philippines — “With the coming of our 11th branch this month, we are beyond grateful to welcome the new members of our family and the vision that soars beyond self-care and self-love.”

This was part of the message of the Glam and Fab COO and Dear Self Aesthetics CEO Krystal Tecson-Garalde when she delivered her speech during their company’s third-year anniversary celebration and thanksgiving last May 10 at the Pandan Asian Café, Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

With the combined efforts and dedicated involvement of each family member, Glam and Fab and Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center welcomes their 11th branch along Congressional, Quezon City.

This is another milestone reached by the company after establishing 10 different branches in different areas of the metro: Glam and Fab Fairview, Glam and Fab Caloocan, Glam and Fab Cubao, Glam and Fab Pasig, Glam and Fab Tacloban, Dear Self Manila, Dear Self Makati, Dear Self Camarin, Dear Self Cavite and Dear Self Taguig.

The budding aesthetic and wellness-oriented company commits to offering budget-friendly and result-oriented services utilizing top caliber and tech-advanced machines.

“It was also not too long ago when we just eyed for giving quality and healthy aesthetic services which do not compromise prices, and now we are tapping best enhancement surgeons in the country,” Tecson-Garalde shared.

In addition, the company mainly offers advanced facial treatment, slimming and laser treatments and high-standard drip options that are proven to be effective for diverse clients.

Business amid pandemic challenges

Photo Release Boom Boom Neri and Grace Abina

Tescon-Garalde also shared their company’s objective when they started building their dream business and how they endured the business challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“It was not too long ago when all we wanted was to make a living for our immediate family members and now with a grateful heart, we are extending help to our friends and over a hundred employees whom we also consider family. We surpassed the hardship of the pandemic because they have loyally stayed with us during our lowest time,” she said.

A known aesthetic clinic inspired wife and husband, Krystal Tecson-Garalde and Dennis Garalde, to build the business, risking their family’s savings and regular full-time jobs.

With the right mix of involved people, business strategies and positive minds to achieve a common goal, they were able to reach success in just three years, despite the challenges.

Glam and Fab CEO Dennis Garalde stressed the importance of working hard as one to accomplish success. He said that family members and employees work hard every day to achieve what they have accomplished.

“Maybe yung three years na time maikli lang for everyone, pero sa kanila it was like 10 years. Kasi kung nag-open ka ng 2019 and the rest of the years were during the pandemic, medyo mahirap para sa kanila to survive, but they are here right now, celebrating the third anniversary with more future plans for the business and for their clients,” said Ric Abasola, marketing and business consultant for Glam and Fab.

The big event

The third year anniversary celebration and thanksgiving was attended by the company’s Board of Directors, family members and invited guests including friends from the digital media.

Another highlight of the night is the first-ever contract signing event with their newest brand ambassadors who will be the company’s face in the next coming months.

Showtime dancers, Neri ‘BoomBoom Neri’ Lopera and Grace Abina who also graced the vent, signed a contract with Glam and Fab and Dear Self Aesthetic and Wellness Center as their exclusive aesthetic and wellness provider.

“The fact that we are all here, to celebrate Glam and Fab’s third anniversary and to sign our new brand ambassadors and the fact that we already have 10 branches and we are building some more, are worth celebrating,” Glam and Fab COO Allan Garalde said as he welcomed everyone in the event.

The new brand ambassadors shared their memorable experiences with the brand’s services and their ultimate transformation after months of undergoing various treatments.

“Sobrang blessing ang binigay samin ng Glam and Fab. Sobrang taba ko before! Pero dahil sa Glam and Fab, na-achieve ko ulit yung ganitong body and napansin po ito ng Showtime family ko,” shared BoomBoom Neri.

On the other hand, Grace Abina shared her frustrations before she started doing treatments with Glam and Fab and her gratitude to the company. “Ang hirap mag-maintain ng body dahil ang daming expectations, that’s why I want to thank Glam and Fab for bringing back my confidence.”

Questions from the digital media friends were also accommodated and answered by the new brand ambassadors and the founders while having dinner.

Dear Self Aesthetic COO Christian Tecson ended the event by giving a few tips on how to be successful in any endeavor.

“The key to surviving are the following: first of all, pray hard, trust our Father God Jehovah; second, believing in ourselves that we can survive; third is a positive outlook in life; fourth, family support and; lastly believing and practicing the idea of the turning tables, converting negative things to positive things. To my family, hindi natin ‘to makakayanan kung hindi tayo solid.”

For more updates, follow Glam and Fab Aesthetics and Wellness Center on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.