^

Fashion and Beauty

Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 6:08pm
Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins
Filipino fashion designer Jessan Macatangay's creations.
Instagram/Jessan Macatangay

MANILA, Philippines — The prestigious Central Saint Martins’ (CSM) MA Fashion Graduation Show has applauded young Filipino fashion creator Jessan Macatangay, honoring the Batangas-born designer with the coveted L’Oreal Professionnel Womenswear Creative Award.

Past winners of the prestigious CMS award include Kim Jones, Grace Wales Bonner, Christopher Kane, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard and Craig Green. Central Saint Martins is a world-renowned art school in London, England which produced legendary designers Stella McCartney, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen.

Jessan's 2022 masters graduation collection is called "Sculptural Sensuality." 

The designer shared his inspiration behind the series, saying in a statement, “This collection is about making society realize that a woman is more than her body. Clothes exist to accentuate the feminine figure and showcase it in its most lustrous light,” added Jessan. “I really want to create pieces for women who adore sensuality without fearing sexuality; and for women who long to relax on the beach with her swimsuit, legs and arms sun-kissed, and exposed for all the world to adore (not judge). She does not want to cover up with a t-shirt while on the beach. She wants to be free.” 

Jessan further shared that his observance of the conservative upbringing in his hometown in Batangas served as a backstory of his winning collection. 

“In our country, where – even in 2022 – 85% of the population remains to be Roman Catholic, religion and tradition still play major roles in putting restraints on women, especially with how they dress. This is especially true in areas outside Metro Manila. I grew up in Batangas where the prevalent dress code is always modest and conservative. Batangueños are naturally religious people. So religious, in fact, that they allow their beliefs to heavily influence every aspect of their lives,” said Jessan.

“These outdated restrictions are not only thrown at regular women. From celebrities and influencers to models, Filipinas from all walks of life oftentimes find themselves being subjected to bashing, unnecessary judgment, and being told to cover up when they post photos of themselves wearing clothes that do not conform to conservative standards of generations past. In fact, growing up, I even saw women wear t-shirts over their bikinis while swimming just to cover up. This is where my project started – from the fear and discomfort of showing skin. Could there be a way to make women let go of this fear?”

Recently, "Breaking Marriage Vow" actress Sue Ramirez rocked some pieces from the collection fresh off the runway for a cover fashion editorial shoot with L'Officiel Philippines Magazine.

 

RELATED: Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags

FILIPINO FASHION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins
1 hour ago

Fashion designer Jessan Macatangay receives prestigious award from Central Saint Martins

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
The prestigious Central Saint Martins’ (CSM) MA Fashion Graduation Show has applauded young Filipino fashion creator...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots
5 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
Hollywood actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens confirmed in an Instagram post that she paid homage to her Filipino roots...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags
5 days ago

Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
The presidential election results may be heartbreaking for Leni Robredo supporters, but one of them found a way to still extend...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets
Exclusive
6 days ago

K-beauty hacks: Charlie Dizon, makeup artist share personal secrets

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
MMFF Best Actress Charlie Dizon starred in Philstar.com's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion editorial shoot, and she shared her personal...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Philippine 'Beauty Pioneer' Fanny Serrano dies, fashion designers pay tribute
6 days ago

Philippine 'Beauty Pioneer' Fanny Serrano dies, fashion designers pay tribute

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It can be recalled that Fanny had a "massive stroke" in March 2021, according to singer-actress "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gilded extravagance at the Met Gala
6 days ago

Gilded extravagance at the Met Gala

By Ricky Toledo,Chito Vijandre | 6 days ago
There couldn’t have been a more appropriate theme for the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night out.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with