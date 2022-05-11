Mark Nicdao holds first solo show at Leon Gallery

Just recently, dahlings, the DF Art Agency teamed up with the Leon Gallery International for the first solo exhibit of the acclaimed photographer Mark Nicdao, titled “Portal 5.122 ‘The Imaginings of a Disinhibiting Manic Neurotransmitter’ (beta version).”

One of the country’s most sought-after photographers in his generation, Mark is known for his works with celebrated local and international personalities. The esteemed Filipino photographer has been published in numerous leading fashion magazines abroad.

But Mark’s creative genius doesn’t stop there, palanggas. It was during the lockdown when he traversed into terra incognita, braved the blank canvas, and got his hands at work to complete his 11 paintings on display.

The exhibit is a memoir of Mark’s journey of grieving, coping, healing, and finding peace within. Using art to express his state of mind, Mark came up with pieces that are “electrifying,” “boisterous” and a “disfigurement” of his self.

Enzo Razon.

Audience members marveled at his collection of top-of-the-line paintings and mixed-media works full of vibrant colors and lights, radiating a psychedelic vibe. Each piece is bursting with life and colors, inviting the audience into some introspection.

Since the pandemic restrictions have slowly eased up, Mark’s solo exhibition launch was one of the biggest and well-attended art events. Business personalities, young celebrities, renowned artists, influencers, art collectors and art enthusiasts were spotted at the event. But, of course, guests were still observing safety protocols, dahlings.

It was a breathtaking show, palanggas. This exhibit is one of the many exciting art exhibits by the DF Art Agency and the renowned Leon Gallery International. And we can’t wait to see more of Mark Nicdao’s art.

Till the next one, palanggas!