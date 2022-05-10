Heart Evangelista didn't disappoint with elections OOTD

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista once again wowed the netizens with her outfit of the day (OOTD) as she cast her vote yesterday.

Heart, along with her husband, senatoriable Chiz Escudero, was seen casting their votes in Buhatan Integrated National High School in Sorsogon City.

The actress donned an all-white dress ensemble topped with a mustard belt. She accessorized the look with a pair of white sandals and a rattan bag with floral accents.

Images of the couple from the poll site have been making rounds on social media, with people mostly commenting on the Kapuso actress' laidback but still posh look.

The fashionista also leveled up the look with her mermaid-like hair waves and curtain bangs.

Heart also shared snaps of her look on Instagram, simply captioning the post with, "Always ???????????? @escuderochiz."

Evangelista has been married to Escudero since 2015.

