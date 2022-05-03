Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively pays homage to New York with two-look Versace Atelier gowns

Met Gala Co-Chair Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Blake Lively paid homage to New York's art-deco landmarks through fashion, as she stole the show at the Met Gala 2022 with her Versace Atelier gowns that transformed from rose gold to aquamarine color.

Her first look as she climbed up the stairs of the Met Gala carpet was a ballgown that features a crystal-encrusted art-deco, inspired by the architecture of the iconic Empire State Building.

Upon reaching a certain point, Blake along with her styling assistants took down the bow to show an under-layer, unfurling it to reveal a dramatic train. She transformed her couture into a light blue skirt with embroidered celestial map, which was based on the ceiling of Grand Central Station, another New York landmark.

She then pulled off her rose gold metallic leather gloves and unveiled matching blue gloves, completing her fashion transition. With her crown, and the dress mimicking the copper to blue-ish hues of the Statue of Liberty thanks to oxidation, Blake indeed embodied the Lady Liberty with her red carpet look.

"This dress is an homage to New York City and so many of the classic, iconic buildings," the actress told LaLa Anthony during Vogue's live stream.

"This is detailing from the Empire State Building, some of the draping from the Statue of Liberty...(and) the constellation from Grand Central Station."

Blake was one of the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala along with husband Ryan Reynolds who wore a classic Ralph Lauren tuxedo, with the theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie."