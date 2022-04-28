^

Fashion and Beauty

New Miss Universe Philippines crown valued at P3 million

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 10:35am
New Miss Universe Philippines crown valued at P3 million

MANILA, Philippines — By week's end, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization will be crowning its third national winner at the SM Mall of Asia coronation rites.

The winner, who will represent the country to the 71st Miss Universe competition, will wear the new "La Mer en Majeste" crown created by Jewelmer.

Valued at P3 million, the crown's design was inspired by the sea and waves and has been touted as the best diadem created for a winner of the national Miss Universe title.

Studded with diamonds, the "La Mer en Majeste" ("The Sea Majesty") uses 17 of our national gemstone - the golden South Sea pearl - a rare type of gemstone that attains its golden color through years of careful culture. The golden South Sea pearl represents beauty, harmony and rarity.

It will replace the "Filipina" crown , created by the Villaricas, that was worn by 2020 winner Rabiya Mateo and outgoing queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez. It is, to date, the most expensive crown crafted in local pageantry - with value pegged at P5 million.

Jewelmer, designer/creator of the new crown, is a luxury pearl brand founded by Jacques Cristophe Branellec in 1979. "The Sea Majesty" was formally introduced to the public at the "Ultimate Reigns" gala night held recently.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines crown

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Top 12 picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 National Costume presentation
19 hours ago

Top 12 picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 National Costume presentation

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 19 hours ago
The National Costume presentation of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2022 competition finally pushed through yesterday,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Moressi opens its doors in Okada Manila
1 day ago

Moressi opens its doors in Okada Manila

By Anna Martelino | 1 day ago
With the easing of restrictions, people are slowly stepping out to attend occasions with family and friends. Now that face-to-face...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;My City, My SM, My Art&rsquo; book EXHIBIT at SM City Taytay
1 day ago

‘My City, My SM, My Art’ book EXHIBIT at SM City Taytay

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
SM recently showcased the life and works of some of the country’s most fascinating visual artists at the My City, My...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bea Valdes is Vogue Philippines EIC
1 day ago

Bea Valdes is Vogue Philippines EIC

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Bea Valdes was announced as the first editor-in-chief for Vogue Philippines by publisher Condé Nast, ahead...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'How inspiring': Kim Chiu flaunts 32nd 'birthday suit,' gets greeting from surprise 'follower'
6 days ago

'How inspiring': Kim Chiu flaunts 32nd 'birthday suit,' gets greeting from surprise 'follower'

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
Kim Chui starred in dreamy fashion editorial shoots in celebration of her 32nd birthday.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Carla Abellana, Ai-Ai delas Alas use fashion to express support for their presidential bets
6 days ago

Carla Abellana, Ai-Ai delas Alas use fashion to express support for their presidential bets

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapuso stars Carla Abellana and Ai-Ai delas Alas expressed their support for their respective national elections candida...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with