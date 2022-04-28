New Miss Universe Philippines crown valued at P3 million

MANILA, Philippines — By week's end, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization will be crowning its third national winner at the SM Mall of Asia coronation rites.

The winner, who will represent the country to the 71st Miss Universe competition, will wear the new "La Mer en Majeste" crown created by Jewelmer.

Valued at P3 million, the crown's design was inspired by the sea and waves and has been touted as the best diadem created for a winner of the national Miss Universe title.

Studded with diamonds, the "La Mer en Majeste" ("The Sea Majesty") uses 17 of our national gemstone - the golden South Sea pearl - a rare type of gemstone that attains its golden color through years of careful culture. The golden South Sea pearl represents beauty, harmony and rarity.

It will replace the "Filipina" crown , created by the Villaricas, that was worn by 2020 winner Rabiya Mateo and outgoing queen Beatrice Luigi Gomez. It is, to date, the most expensive crown crafted in local pageantry - with value pegged at P5 million.

Jewelmer, designer/creator of the new crown, is a luxury pearl brand founded by Jacques Cristophe Branellec in 1979. "The Sea Majesty" was formally introduced to the public at the "Ultimate Reigns" gala night held recently.

