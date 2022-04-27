Top 12 picks: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 National Costume presentation

MANILA, Philippines — The National Costume presentation of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2022 competition finally pushed through yesterday, after glitches abruptly terminated the broadcast on TikTok the day prior.

Pageant fans and supporters waited for the airing to resume until the MUPH organization issued a public apology.

It read, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We know you've been waiting for the National Costume presentation. Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to continue the broadcast and will be airing it tomorrow."

This year's theme revolved around weaving (Habi) and a third of each candidate's ensemble utilizes Philippine textile and/or woven material. This is a big push for the textile industry in general, and to the thriving cottage industries producing the beautiful weaves.

MUPH via Facebook Representatives from Pampanga (left) and Iloilo City

MUPH via Facebook Representatives from Makati (left) and Taguig

MUPH via Facebook Representatives from Pasay (left) and Baguio

MUPH via Facebook Representatives from Bohol (left) and Cebu City

Of the 32 fabulous costumes, this author picked 12 that stood out not only for its design but more so for the execution, detailing, and vision of the creators:

Albay - Omar Sali's creation reminded movie buffs of Catniss Everdeen. The bow and arrow props gave a "Hunger Games" feel to the entire getup.

Omar Sali's creation reminded movie buffs of Catniss Everdeen. The bow and arrow props gave a "Hunger Games" feel to the entire getup. Bohol - Mikee's Andrei's tastefully designed terno with its pearl detailing and petal headdress complement the monochromatic azure gradient at the hemline.

Mikee's Andrei's tastefully designed terno with its pearl detailing and petal headdress complement the monochromatic azure gradient at the hemline. Cebu City - Axel Que's design made Chantal Schmidt look like a fashionable shaman. The oversized sleeves with its trailings looked like a pair of Portuguese man-of-war.

Axel Que's design made Chantal Schmidt look like a fashionable shaman. The oversized sleeves with its trailings looked like a pair of Portuguese man-of-war. Davao del Norte - Mark Joseph Sayad ingeniously made a microcosm of the Mindanao tapestry into a wearable ensemble.

Mark Joseph Sayad ingeniously made a microcosm of the Mindanao tapestry into a wearable ensemble. Iloilo City - Tata Blas-Pincela's "Iloy Candelaria" made Dorothy Gemillan like a religious icon come to life.

Tata Blas-Pincela's "Iloy Candelaria" made Dorothy Gemillan like a religious icon come to life. Las Piñas - Isabelle Kristine Braza is a carnival queen in Pablo Mendez's Filipiniana ensemble featuring a paeneta with ostrich plumes.

Isabelle Kristine Braza is a carnival queen in Pablo Mendez's Filipiniana ensemble featuring a paeneta with ostrich plumes. Makati - Francis Libiran's opulent modern Maria Clara dress with its oversized layered panuelo is a winner!

Francis Libiran's opulent modern Maria Clara dress with its oversized layered panuelo is a winner! Mandaue City - Isabel Luche is queen of the game fowls in this heavily embellished creation by Mark Barry Luche that celebrates the pintakasi tradition.

Isabel Luche is queen of the game fowls in this heavily embellished creation by Mark Barry Luche that celebrates the pintakasi tradition. Negros Oriental - Daniel "Tingting" Delfin's emerald green terno with matching parasol and kapa-de-leon' collar paid homage to the island's thriving endemic weed, the "buglas."

Daniel "Tingting" Delfin's emerald green terno with matching parasol and kapa-de-leon' collar paid homage to the island's thriving endemic weed, the "buglas." Pasay - Celeste Cortesi is a beautiful gypsy in this John Cancio Pagunaling ensemble that lends of a Moroccan vibe with its head gear.

Celeste Cortesi is a beautiful gypsy in this John Cancio Pagunaling ensemble that lends of a Moroccan vibe with its head gear. Taguig - Pablo Mendez's beautifully decked mestiza dress gave Katrina Llegado a Reina del Carnival vibe.

Catch the swimwear and evening gown preliminaries tonight on Kumu. In a few more days, a new Miss Universe Philippines will be crowned. Stay tuned!

