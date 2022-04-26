^

Bea Valdes is Vogue Philippines EIC

Bea Valdes has been announced as the new editor-in-chief for Vogue Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Bea Valdes was announced as the first editor-in-chief for Vogue Philippines by publisher Condé Nast, ahead of the magazine's launch in September.

Also announced as part of the editorial team are Pam Quiñones as fashion director, Trina Epilepsia Boutain as digital editor and Rhoda Campos-Aldanese as publisher of the title.

“My vision for Vogue Philippines is to lead the industry with purpose, leaning into our Filipino values of optimism, bayanihan [the spirit of helping others] and empathy through our stories," Valde told Vogue Business. "We celebrate craft and creativity, empowering our community and urging our Filipino culture forward.”

Valdes has immense experience in fashion as an accessories designer, with her work featured in Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, CNN, Time and global Vogue editions. 

Related: Vogue Philippines to be launched in September 2022

She studied creative writing and industrial design at the University of the Philippines, and interior design at London's Inchbald School of Design.

In 2010, Valdes was named as one of the Ten Outstanding Young Individuals, and just last year was included in Tatler Asia's Most Influential in 2021 list.

Condé Nast announced last January 2022 that they would be releasing Vogue Philippines, the magazine's 29th edition under Mega Global Licensing Inc. “with English-language print, digital and social platforms."

This will not be Vogue's first venture in Southeast Asia after publishing editions in Thailand and Singapore, the latter just in 2020.

RELATED: Designer featured in Vogue reacts to backlash over 'basahan' designs

