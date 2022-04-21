^

Fashion and Beauty

'How inspiring': Kim Chiu flaunts 32nd 'birthday suit,' gets greeting from surprise 'follower'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 6:05pm
Kim Chiu as seen in her 32nd birthday pictorials.
BJ Pascual, Dookie Ducay.

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chui starred in dreamy fashion editorial shoots in celebration of her 32nd birthday. 

As the actress turned 32 years old last April 19, the “Chinita Princess” marked the special occasion with a shoot with fashion photographer Dookie Ducay. 

The actress stunned in a peach ruffled top and white skirt ensemble, posing against a floral backdrop designed by art director Erwin Botin. Her look was curated by stylist Adrienne Concepcion, while she was glammed up by makeup artist Carissa Cielo Medved and hairstylist Lahaylahay Garcia Jaymar. 

"I AM ANOTHER YEAR OLDER, WISER, AND MORE GRATEFUL," she wrote. "Today, I woke up with a grateful heart, thanking him for giving me another year to live, love, and cherish."
Kim also went on a vacation trip in Thailand with boyfriend Xiam Lim recently. She shared some snaps on Instagram, with a caption, "Reset. Recharge. Reflect." 

She also shared other fashion videos featuring shot by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

 

 

Apart from the fashion shoots, however, Kim shared in other posts that she spent her big day distributing relief goods for poor kids and as a guest at the campaign sortie of Vice President Leni Robredo in Kim's hometown Cebu.

Robredo, in turn, surprised Kim with a birthday message.

"Kim! Happy, happy birthday! Magkasunod pala birthday natin!" Robredo began in the video.

"Gusto ko lang kunin 'yung pagkakataon (na) sabihin sa'yo how inspiring your life has been for many people, including myself," said the presidentiable, who confessed to be among Kim's YouTube subscribers.

"Ikaw 'yung pinakamagandang example ng pagdefy ng odds!"

According to Kim, who went on a birthday charity work in three different places, her heart was full for receiving Robredo's message, along with many others from fans and friends.

"OMG!!!!!! Literally I am crying right now!!!!!!" Kim said of Robredo's video.

"Got a personal VP Leni greetings gulat ako na naiyak."

