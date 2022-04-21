Carla Abellana, Ai-Ai delas Alas use fashion to express support for their presidential bets

Carla Abellana via Instagram, Screengrab from Ai-Ai delas Alas Tiktok

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Carla Abellana and Ai-Ai delas Alas expressed their support for their respective national elections candidates.

In her Instagram account, Carla posted an edited photo of her in pink roses.

“Kakampink loud, proud and clear. Angat ang Babae!” Carla captioned the post, supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Hanggang ngayon, lantaran pa rin ang diskriminasyon at pagmamaliit sa mga kababaihan. Kinakailangan pa nating patunayan ang mga sarili para lang kilalanin at respetuhin ng lipunan. Tandaan, babae ka, hindi babae lang! Patuloy tayong lumaban para sa isang kulay rosas na kinabukasan!” she added.

Ai-Ai, meanwhile, posted a video of her wearing red swimsuit with personalized headdress supporting the tandem of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

“Ang gulo -- kaya makapag 4 KINI na ngalang.. baka kahit ilang segundo ng dahil sa video na ito ay matahimik muna panandali ang mundo ng politika..” she wrote.

“Basta ako BBM SARA meron UNITY.... (hindi ako masyadong makahataw baka sumilip ang 2 goiter ko haha or pag nadapa ako bilang d ako sanay mag heels sumilip ang flower ko choose 1 lang kaya chill dance na lang,” she added.

The Kapuso stars joined the long list of celebrities supporting different candidates for the upcoming elections.

RELATED: Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez