^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 unveils new crown 

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 9:59am
Miss Universe PhilippinesÂ 2022 unveils new crownÂ 
Crafted by Jewelmer, the "La Mer en Majeste" crown used South Sea golden pearls profusely and prominently in its design.
MUPH via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed the new crown for its 2022 winner during the "Ultimate Reigns" gala night at the Hilton Manila grand ballroom recently.

Crafted by Jewelmer, the "La Mer en Majeste" crown used South Sea golden pearls profusely and prominently in its design.

"The National Gem of the Philippines, the golden South Sea pearl—a radiant symbol of the harmonious relationship between man and nature, capturing the very spirit of the Filipinos... The Miss Universe Philippines Organization and Jewelmer envision this crown as an homage to her majesty, the sea, for she is the queen of the elements. Generous and powerful, she provided the world with this precious gem and contributed the crowned jewel to this exceptional masterpiece, the illustrious Miss Universe Philippines Crown," Jewelmer said on Instagram.

Jewelmer chief executive officer Jacques Cristophe Branellec, together with MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee and outgoing Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez, unveiled the new crown — to the delight of both candidates and spectators.

 

 

The evening began with a fashion segment featuring all the candidates wearing their evening finery. Presented in batches of eight, each group of girls sported the four variant colors of Creamsilk: muted gold, pink, red, and green.

This was followed by another runway segment featuring the Cavaso pret-a-porter collections. The girls sashayed down the catwalk together with male Mercator models. The Lento collection featured sportswear cuts while the Constant line were more of street wear pieces.

The Caution collection, on the other hand, showed layered and mix and match apparel, while the Arqua range had shift dresses and coordinates. The Glamoreaux collection presented cocktail/club wear, smoking outfits, and evening pieces with interesting details.

Taguig City's Katrina Llegado was a stunner in an immaculate corset top over a full skirt of tiered frills.

Hosted by Nico Locco, the hour-and-a-half fashion extravaganza was streamed live through Empire PH's YouTube channel.

The coronation night promises to be a night of glamour, grandeur and revelations. Throughout its national search, it is the MUPH's goal to guide the Top 32 delegates in finding their unique best selves with the help of honed and experienced key members of the MUPH Board. As a result, the delegates should also move others to seek their true potential.

Through its Accreditation Partnership Program, the organization ensures that cities and provinces throughout the archipelago are well represented; showing the universe the unique and moving parts of Philippine culture, as revealed through the eyes of the delegates themselves.

Apart from making sure the country is well represented in both the national and global stages, promoting Philippine tourism, together with the existing charity partnerships, and the candidates' respective advocacies, the MUPH organization also partners with brands having uniquely beautiful causes in 2022 and beyond.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries

MISS UNIVERSE CROWN

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Miss Universe Philippines&nbsp;2022 unveils new crown&nbsp;
1 hour ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 unveils new crown 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte,Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed the new crown for its 2022 winner during the "Ultimate Reigns" gala...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion that&rsquo;s summery, stylish, and uniquely Filipino
11 hours ago

Fashion that’s summery, stylish, and uniquely Filipino

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 11 hours ago
One of the best consequences of the pandemic is that I really got serious about buying local not only to reduce my carbon...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Beatrice Luigi Gomez's Miss Universe gowns, other Francis Libiran options on display in Sofitel
19 hours ago

Beatrice Luigi Gomez's Miss Universe gowns, other Francis Libiran options on display in Sofitel

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 19 hours ago
The Francis Libiran Universe Collection fashion exhibit features six couture gowns, all of which have been strutted by...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bretman Rock pushes beyond style sterotypes with 'airy and breezy' skirt
5 days ago

Bretman Rock pushes beyond style sterotypes with 'airy and breezy' skirt

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
Multi-hyphenate social media star Bretman Rock is shaking up his fashion sense and probably breaking style stereotypes...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling
6 days ago

Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Fashion model Hailey Bieber recently opened up on why she took a break from runway modeling.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Cheers to financial inclusion
7 days ago

Cheers to financial inclusion

By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
The first-ever Digital Financial Inclusion Awards will recognize the achievements of the country’s outstanding microfinance...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with