Miss Universe PhilippinesÂ 2022 unveils new crownÂ 

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 unveils new crown

Crafted by Jewelmer, the "La Mer en Majeste" crown used South Sea golden pearls profusely and prominently in its design.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed the new crown for its 2022 winner during the "Ultimate Reigns" gala night at the Hilton Manila grand ballroom recently.

Crafted by Jewelmer, the "La Mer en Majeste" crown used South Sea golden pearls profusely and prominently in its design.

"The National Gem of the Philippines, the golden South Sea pearl—a radiant symbol of the harmonious relationship between man and nature, capturing the very spirit of the Filipinos... The Miss Universe Philippines Organization and Jewelmer envision this crown as an homage to her majesty, the sea, for she is the queen of the elements. Generous and powerful, she provided the world with this precious gem and contributed the crowned jewel to this exceptional masterpiece, the illustrious Miss Universe Philippines Crown," Jewelmer said on Instagram.

Jewelmer chief executive officer Jacques Cristophe Branellec, together with MUPH national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee and outgoing Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez, unveiled the new crown — to the delight of both candidates and spectators.

The evening began with a fashion segment featuring all the candidates wearing their evening finery. Presented in batches of eight, each group of girls sported the four variant colors of Creamsilk: muted gold, pink, red, and green.

This was followed by another runway segment featuring the Cavaso pret-a-porter collections. The girls sashayed down the catwalk together with male Mercator models. The Lento collection featured sportswear cuts while the Constant line were more of street wear pieces.

The Caution collection, on the other hand, showed layered and mix and match apparel, while the Arqua range had shift dresses and coordinates. The Glamoreaux collection presented cocktail/club wear, smoking outfits, and evening pieces with interesting details.

Taguig City's Katrina Llegado was a stunner in an immaculate corset top over a full skirt of tiered frills.

Hosted by Nico Locco, the hour-and-a-half fashion extravaganza was streamed live through Empire PH's YouTube channel.

The coronation night promises to be a night of glamour, grandeur and revelations. Throughout its national search, it is the MUPH's goal to guide the Top 32 delegates in finding their unique best selves with the help of honed and experienced key members of the MUPH Board. As a result, the delegates should also move others to seek their true potential.

Through its Accreditation Partnership Program, the organization ensures that cities and provinces throughout the archipelago are well represented; showing the universe the unique and moving parts of Philippine culture, as revealed through the eyes of the delegates themselves.

Apart from making sure the country is well represented in both the national and global stages, promoting Philippine tourism, together with the existing charity partnerships, and the candidates' respective advocacies, the MUPH organization also partners with brands having uniquely beautiful causes in 2022 and beyond.

RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries