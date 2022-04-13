^

Fashion and Beauty

Criselda Lontok's iconic label lives on

Lai S. Reyes - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Criselda Lontok's iconic label lives on
Noemi lace cover-up.

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Criselda Lontok’s signature looks have been a staple among Manila society’s elite for decades. Her striking party dresses and separates are iconic, and some may even argue, the very definition of Philippine glamour.

This summer, the label’s SS22 collection captures the late designer’s spirit effortlessly. Inspired by Lontok’s extensive archive and rich color palette, it offers a fresh take on her classic designs.

Her signature florals and prints are still prominent in subdued, softer hues of polysilk and organza. Warm notes of orange and navy appear on a sunny caftan and feminine, linen-blend separates.

Altogether, the looks feel more dressed-down and more everyday, yet with a certain polish. Each of the collection’s silhouettes were carefully designed to easily flatter and be figure-skimming.

Trends in fashion ebb and flow, but the values inherent in Lontok’s designs still hold true: there will always be graceful and confident women who embrace themselves and aren’t afraid to boldly express their individuality and style.

Nina notch-neckline dress by Criselda Lontok.

Criselda Lontok’s iconic label lives on with a signature love for elegance that never loses its relevance.

Criselda Lontok is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu and Rustans.com.

Marilen caftan.

CRISELDA LONTOK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Criselda Lontok's iconic label lives on
1 hour ago

Criselda Lontok's iconic label lives on

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Fashion designer Criselda Lontok’s signature looks have been a staple among Manila society’s elite for decades....
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

A mecca for clean beauty opens in SM Makati

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
To address the booming trend for clean, sustainable, organic, natural and cruelty-free beauty, Luxasia PH has created SkinSmart, a beauty space in SM Makati offering top clean beauty brands like Dermalogica, Peter...
1 hour ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista flaunts curves in luxury bikini photos
7 hours ago

Heart Evangelista flaunts curves in luxury bikini photos

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 7 hours ago
Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista sure knows how to make steamy photos look sophisticated with her statement...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Catriona Gray shares why it's important to talk against body shaming
1 day ago

Catriona Gray shares why it's important to talk against body shaming

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
"Weight is not even a fraction of who we are," she added. "I really want to send the message that that sort of negativity does...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe slams bashers of 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain
5 days ago

Miss Universe slams bashers of 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Miss Universe Organization defended Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu against social media users body shaming her.&n...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Learning (fashion design) without borders
7 days ago

Learning (fashion design) without borders

By Anna Martelino | 7 days ago
Now in its 62nd year in fashion education, Slim’s Fashion & Arts School has completely migrated its courses to online...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with