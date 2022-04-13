Criselda Lontok's iconic label lives on

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Criselda Lontok’s signature looks have been a staple among Manila society’s elite for decades. Her striking party dresses and separates are iconic, and some may even argue, the very definition of Philippine glamour.

This summer, the label’s SS22 collection captures the late designer’s spirit effortlessly. Inspired by Lontok’s extensive archive and rich color palette, it offers a fresh take on her classic designs.

Her signature florals and prints are still prominent in subdued, softer hues of polysilk and organza. Warm notes of orange and navy appear on a sunny caftan and feminine, linen-blend separates.

Altogether, the looks feel more dressed-down and more everyday, yet with a certain polish. Each of the collection’s silhouettes were carefully designed to easily flatter and be figure-skimming.

Trends in fashion ebb and flow, but the values inherent in Lontok’s designs still hold true: there will always be graceful and confident women who embrace themselves and aren’t afraid to boldly express their individuality and style.

Nina notch-neckline dress by Criselda Lontok.

Criselda Lontok’s iconic label lives on with a signature love for elegance that never loses its relevance.

Criselda Lontok is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu and Rustans.com.