Summer hair, skin trends of 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Influencer and hair expert Mary Letim Ponce urged the public to visit a salon this summer to protect their crowning glory and get a new haircut to adjust to hot weather.

"Now is actually the best time to return," Mary said, hair expert and owner of ML Salon and Spa All Stars.

"You need a new haircut to adjust to the hot weather, plus hair treatment to protect your crowning glory from the sun," she added.

Mary said that summer is also the perfect season to show off a new hairdo. Whether your preference is traditional or daring, there is a wide range of hair color to choose from.

"Get highlights if you are going for a classic look. Go for the reddish copper tone--- popularized by K-pop artists like Nancy of Momoland--- and vibrant hues like red brown, orange or even purple... if you are daring and truly want to make a splash," Mary said.

Tawag ng Tanghalan 2018 Grand Champion and Star Records contract artist Janine Berdin ditched her fears, went for a hombre combination of purple and gray and never looked back.

"I'm so proud about this change. So glad the people at ML Salon encouraged me to try this I'm having fun," Janine said.

The cool change comes just as Janine is promoting her new duets with JK Labajo and Adie, and will soon be unveiling her solo album.

Another popular lady who is enjoying a new hair color is e-sports celeb and TV personality Christine Samson. Her light ash gray hair has become a trending topic these days, not to mention the "beauty peg" of women of different ages. Christine is thankful to have paved the way.

"Dati conservative pa ako sa color at dumedepende pa ako kulay ng balat ko. Pero dahil kay Mary at sa mga taga-ML Salon, natuto ako na maski anong kulay, maski anong haircut pwede as long as kayang dalhin," Christine said.

Christine, who just signed as a talent of Maja Salvador's Crown Artist Management urges women to be willing to experiment with their look.

"Pagdating sa beauty, basta confident ka, gawin mo kung anong gusto mo. Don't mind the naysayers because they won't make you more beautiful," she said.

Mary also had an advice for the people who wanted to change their hairstyle.

"Also, try to avoid shampooing your hair everyday so the hair color doesn't fade and the hair's natural oils remain. Go for treatments to keep your hair conditioned dahil kung may skin care regimen, meron ding hair care regimen," she said.

"So go to the salon regularly for expert hair care because iba pa rin kapag professional ang nag-aalaga ng buhok," she added.

Meanwhile, beauty queen and actress Daisy Reyes advised people to be protected from the heat of the sun.

"If you’re like me who is under the sun a lot, playing golf and the likes, Dfyage is such a life saver. You see, regular sunscreen lotion easily comes off because of sweat and water, but I’m not too worried because Dfyage protects skin deep. It also gives extra protection for areas that are otherwise uncovered," Daisy said.

"It blurs signs of aging pa that’s why it’s my skincare in a bottle & my official oral sunblock," she added.

For her, Dyfage is not your usual sunblock screen, it is your protection from the sun in a capsule.

For Daisy, who has been using the product since 2018, the brand helps a lot not just protecting the skin externally but also internally.

