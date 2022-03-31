^

New bride Son Ye Jin stuns in luxury couture gowns

March 31, 2022
New bride Son Ye Jin stuns in luxury couture gowns
Newlyweds Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
MANILA, Philippines — K-drama queen Son Ye-jin is a blushing bride today, as she's reportedly currently tying the knot with K-drama star Hyun Bin at Walkerhill Hotel Aston House in Gwangjang-dong, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul in South Korea. 

The actors' respective agencies, VAST entertainment and MSTeam, have released the official nuptial photos of two of South Korea's top stars earlier today.   

"We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received," the couple's joint statement read.

The agencies released two official wedding photos, showcasing the bride in two lovely bridal creations. 

The first photo saw the couple against a floral backdrop, with the groom wearing a cream-colored suit. The bride looked stunning in a whimsical lace wedding gown by renowned Asian bridal designer Vera Wang. 

The Vera Wang couture creation is from the brand's Spring 2020 Bridal collection, which is made of a structured bustier embellished with lace details extending as a single sleeve. The skirt of the gown is ornamented with floral crochet-like details and lace.

In the second photo, where the newlyweds were seen laughing and in a more laidback mood, Hyun Bin wore a cream blazer with a high-waisted pair of black trousers, accessorized with a bowtie. Meanwhile, Ye Jin was donning an Elie Saab bridal creation, fresh from the atelier's Spring 2022 Bridal collection. The dress had a square neckline, and adorned with three-dimensional floral appliques from the bust down to the skirt. 

Son Ye Jin first confirmed about her relationship with Hyun Bin on January 1, 2021 after their respective agencies confirmed the romance.

“I'm thankful for being able to meet a good person and I will try to take care of it,” the "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY) actress wrote about Hyun Bin on her Instagram page.

The two have been dating since March 2020, and announced their engagement last February 10. The "CLOY" soundtrack was reportedly performed during their wedding today.

RELATED: LIST: 'Crash Landing on You' stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding details

