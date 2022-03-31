^

Summer vibes: Andrea Brillantes marks birthday with posh picnic party

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 4:18pm
Actress Andrea Brillantes at her birthday celebration
La Belle Fete via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — For her 19th birthday celebration, Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes starred in a whimsical picnic-inspired photo shoot.        

The "Kadenang Ginto" actress looked so pretty and sweet in a baby blue midi dress, accessorized with a straw hat with matching baby blue lace against a sunset-filled backdrop. The photo set was taken by Nice Print Photography.

"A picnic chic-themed party to celebrate (Andrea Brillantes') 19th birthday," the professional photography captioned a Facebook post. 

It seemed like the photo shoot was actually just a glimpse of her actual birthday celebration that same day. La Belle Fete, an event planner company, posted some photos and videos from the intimate party, which they apparently set up atop a mountain. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

 

The company noted that the actress requested a "laidback" gathering.

"Gingham mats, magnificent lights, parachute tent, laidbcak vibe, great music, all fresh flowers and fruits: this is a visual  and experiential dream," La Belle Fete described the party in a post on their Instagram page.

 

 

Some of the guests seen at the party were musicians Arthur Nery and Adie, director Lauren Dyogi, celebrities Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri and AC Bonifacio and some non-showbiz friends.

According to the event planner, Andrea did not get to celebrate her 18th birthday due to the pandemic, so they wanted to give her what she requested. 

The actress recently starred in the iQiyi drama "Saying Goodbye" with love team partner Seth Fedelin, and are also set to star in the upcoming musical series "Lyric and Beat."

