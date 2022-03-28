In photos: Filipino-Americans boost Asian representation at Oscars 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am R&B singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, more popularly known as H.E.R., made her comeback at the Oscars as one of the presenters.
Last year, the Fil-Am singer with African and Filipino roots made history for winning Best Original Song for her song "Fight for You" at the Oscars, which she co-wrote for the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah." She co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas and co-composed and co-produced it with D'Mile, and released it as a digital single on February 4, 2021.
This year, H.E.R. stole the spotlight at the red carpet as she wore a bold and bright high-low Carolina Herrera PF22 neon dress.
Later on at the ceremonies, she presented the award for Best Supporting Actress with British actor and writer Daniel Kaluuya.
Meanwhile, another Fil-Am singer Saweetie attended the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation 94th Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black sultry cut-out dress complementing her curves.
Another Filipino pride noteworthy from the Oscars this year is a fashion couture by Monique Lhuillier, donned by past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin. The actress stars in the Best Picture winner "CODA," and chose to wear a long-sleeved, high neck Lhuillier crimson gown at the awards this year.
