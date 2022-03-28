In photos: Filipino-Americans boost Asian representation at Oscars 2022

US actor Jake Gyllenhaal and H.E.R. attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am R&B singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, more popularly known as H.E.R., made her comeback at the Oscars as one of the presenters.

Last year, the Fil-Am singer with African and Filipino roots made history for winning Best Original Song for her song "Fight for You" at the Oscars, which she co-wrote for the 2021 film "Judas and the Black Messiah." She co-wrote it with Tiara Thomas and co-composed and co-produced it with D'Mile, and released it as a digital single on February 4, 2021.

This year, H.E.R. stole the spotlight at the red carpet as she wore a bold and bright high-low Carolina Herrera PF22 neon dress.

Later on at the ceremonies, she presented the award for Best Supporting Actress with British actor and writer Daniel Kaluuya.

AFP/Angela Weiss US singer Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R., attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

AFP/Robyn Beck British actor Daniel Kaluuya (L) and US singer H.E.R. speak onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

AFP/Getty Images/Neilson Barnard Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘West Side Story’ from Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

AFP/Getty Images/Mike Coppola Ariana DeBose, winner of the Actress in a Supporting Role award for ‘West Side Story’ (C) with presenters Daniel Kaluuya (L) and H.E.R. (R) pose in the press room during 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Meanwhile, another Fil-Am singer Saweetie attended the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation 94th Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California, wearing a black sultry cut-out dress complementing her curves.

AFP/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation/Jamie McCarthy Saweetie attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Another Filipino pride noteworthy from the Oscars this year is a fashion couture by Monique Lhuillier, donned by past Oscar winner Marlee Matlin. The actress stars in the Best Picture winner "CODA," and chose to wear a long-sleeved, high neck Lhuillier crimson gown at the awards this year.

AFP/Getty Images/Mike Coppola Marlee Matlin (left) and with fellow winners (right) of the Best Picture award for ‘CODA’ as they pose in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

