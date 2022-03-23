'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips

MANILA, Philippines — Talk of empowerment and you talk about actress-dancer AC Bonifacio, who has 4.4 million followers on Instagram, over 13,000 followers on Tiktok and 633,000 followers on Twitter.

And now that it’s Women’s Month, AC toasts the power of people like her, to rock the world.

Here are her views:

On women power:

"Good job! We’re really killing it! We’re so good! I’m glad we’re taking charge, we’re coming together. We have the power! Hopefully, we’ll kee going, inspiring women around the world!"

AC thinks all one has to do is be oneself, and stay confident.

On having a summer body:

"You don’t have to be conscious of your body. Whatever you wanna wear, wear it. Show up. Whatever people say about you, who cares?"

Things will turn out right as long as you love your body.

On summer style:

The popular vlogger goes for bright colors like the body-hugging orange top she wore for this interview. For footwear, she goes for Crocs, with its many colors that match whatever outfit she wears.

On how to achieve Tiktok fame:

"The platform is very open. It’s not just for singing and dancing. You can do what you want, whether it’s DIYs, fashion, there will be someone out there (watching). Do what you’re passionate about. Go out there and create something. Upload it. You’ll never know, it might be viral!" — Videos by Deejae Dumlao

