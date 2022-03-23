Marga Nograles wants us to wear Filipino - even on the beach

Marga Nograles in her printed rust swimsuit with the same print on her sarong skirt in silk, Ana de Ocampo in a hand-woven Inabel and hand-beaded Tboli kaftan, Feli Atienza in Kaayo’s hand-woven Inabel and hand-beaded Tboli tiered skirt and Apples Aberin in her Tinalak tiger-print swimsuit and silk sarong skirt.

Have you ever seen a swimwear line hand-beaded by our indigenous tribes? Kaayo has finally been able to weave a unique swimwear line that showcases the different Mindanao weaves and intricate hand beading. This collection took years in the making, testing what worked and what did not.

Today they are almost ready to launch their very first set of three styles in different prints and colors, all tried and tested last March 11 to 13 in Pearl Farm Beach Resort, Samal Island, Davao City.

Also, in true Kaayo fashion, they have made these pieces multifunctional. They are not just for the beach, but they also make the perfect bodysuit tank top for your jeans, skirts and shorts.

Last year Kaayo’s Marga Nograles shared that when the increasing monotony and uncertainty of the pandemic became too overwhelming, she found solace in escaping to the beach. “The sun, the sand, the sea and the open space brought some semblance of normalcy and hope,” she said.

She discovered the basic necessities for this beach escape: a beach bag, colorful, happy cover-ups, romantic silk and lace robes and dresses to wear over bathing suits, kaftans and colorful flirty skirts — pieces that made you happy when you needed happy the most. A few months into making and experimenting on pieces, Kaayo Resort was born.

Picking up from last year and inspired by the same passion, Kaayo is now weaving a more exciting and unique line to complement their swimsuits. They have cover-ups in the same Tinalak-inspired prints but in different fabrics: silk ruched sarong skirts, the perfect silk tent dresses and a cover-up skirt. They also decided to play with colored weaves, celebrating alongside the Ilocos Sabangan weavers for their Inabel, and created mixed-print, one-of-a-kind kaftans hand-beaded by the Tboli tribe of Lake Sebu.

They also brought back their popular Tboli tiered Cassie skirts in happier colors to complement the new swimsuits. All are bespoke, limited-edition pieces that you can proudly wear on your next weekend getaway.

This collection is another attempt for Kaayo to have every Filipino wear Filipino. Not just for events or for costumes but chic pieces that speak of identity, culture and home. Kaayo Resort is a representation of the fit and fabulous, empowered Filipina.

They will launch the full collection soon but for now, you may purchase their resort samples at www.kaayoph.com or message them on IG @kaayo.ph. They have new pieces coming in every week.