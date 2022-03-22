^

Fashion and Beauty

Levi’s Philippines partners with Basically Borrowed to support sustainability in apparel industry

Philstar.com
March 22, 2022 | 11:20am
Leviâ€™s Philippines partners with Basically Borrowed to support sustainability in apparel industry
Levi’s Philippines has partnered up with Basically Borrowed an online community dedicated to sustainability through fashion, bringing something exciting to their patrons and even those who are new to the brand. Together, they encourage people to make purchases that are timeless and made to last, meant to be worn and remain with them for a long time. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Like the classic pair of jeans, Levi’s® continues to evolve—exerting unparalleled efforts to innovate and evolve, adhering to the ever-changing times.

Part of Levi’s® evolution is to progress towards sustainability. It builds towards challenging and diffusing the concept of common “fast-fashion” by using sustainable raw materials, applying sustainable practices in production, and production of clothes that are built to last, with styles that endure, 

With this, Levi’s Philippines has partnered up with Basically Borrowed an online community dedicated to sustainability through fashion, bringing something exciting to their patrons and even those who are new to the brand. 

Together, they encourage people to make purchases that are timeless and made to last, meant to be worn and remain with them for a long time. 

Who is Basically Borrowed?

Basically Borrowed is a Manila-based company that aims to mainstream sustainable fashion.

They call their group The Fashion Circle, whose main goal is to be one with those who stand for sustainability, by not contributing to the problem. They are a group of body-positive women of all sizes and ages, founded by Jessie Jiang. 

“Upcycling is a crucial component to fashion sustainability, as it reduces textile waste, pollution, and carbon emissions associated with manufacturing. It's also a necessary antidote to the throw-away culture that has been dominating fashion for way too long," said Jiang. 

"We share a deep sense of responsibility to educate consumers and inspire more sustainable fashion choices, and we are both using our platforms to create positive change," she added. 

Find and join their groups here and here.

The Swap Party

Levi’s® Philippines’ partnership with Basically Borrowed was executed through a Swap Party and an Upcycling Seminar.

Held last February 26, the Swap Party was hosted by Jiang and had the blanket theme being Denim. ICYMI, you may see what went down here

Members of the group were able to swap their pre-loved denim items with other Basically Borrowed members. Each participant was asked to show the denim items they want to swap during the party.

After each participant has finished their haul of 3-7 items, the moderator then shares a Levi’s® item, along with its history. The process was repeated until all the participants had swapped all of their items. A total of 12 participants and 22 pairs of jeans were swapped during the event. 

The best thing about this is that the items that were not be swapped returned to Levi’s® and will be used as upcycling fabric for an upcycling webinar. Check out what happened in the webinar hosted by Rio Estuar or Riotaso Clothing here.

Be part of a revolution towards sustainability and evolution through your own little way. Shopping sustainably through thrifting, intentionally acquiring pieces that are made and built to last, and getting into customizing/altering items in your closet. 

 

Learn more about Levi’s® sustainability efforts, shop sustainable style and visit its tailor shop

DENIM

LEVI'S

SUSTAINABILITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Lee Min Ho is the new face of Fendi Korea
3 days ago

Lee Min Ho is the new face of Fendi Korea

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
World-renowned actor Lee Min-ho has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Fendi in South Korea. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Catriona Gray shares secret to taking care of sensitive skin
3 days ago

Catriona Gray shares secret to taking care of sensitive skin

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared her personal tricks to taking care of her sensitive skin. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
1335/ Mabini launches shop /1335
6 days ago

1335/ Mabini launches shop /1335

By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
Esteemed art gallery 1335/Mabini presented its lifestyle arm Shop/1335, a jewel box that boasts a curated collection of one-of-a-kind...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach is in the mood for nudes
6 days ago

Pia Wurtzbach is in the mood for nudes

By Anna Martelino | 6 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach continues to expand her ventures and platforms both local and international, and sharing...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Women's Month: Ways to bring spa pampering to your home
6 days ago

Women's Month: Ways to bring spa pampering to your home

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 6 days ago
This International Women's Month, it’s all about Eve as ladies can celebrate their femininity by taking their self-love...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Women's Month: 3 key beauty trends to watch out for
7 days ago

Women's Month: 3 key beauty trends to watch out for

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 7 days ago
Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but as our new normal continues to collectively influence our daily needs, values...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with