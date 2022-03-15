Women's Month: Ways to bring spa pampering to your home

MANILA, Philippines — This International Women's Month, it’s all about Eve as ladies can celebrate their femininity by taking their self-love to the next level.

From better skincare routines to more effective health care regimens, it's always a great idea to give ourselves some extra TLC! We've gathered here some self-care products and services that can elevate your self-love rituals:

Go on a detox program or take home aromatherapy oils

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Foot spa treatment and homegrown aromatherapy oils available in Nurture Wellness Village

Whether for weight loss or for optimum health, Nurture Wellness Village, under the supervision of Dr. Sam Dizon, offers well-being programs that aim to provide you with a comfortable and pleasant well-being experience: one which makes you feel pampered even as you go through their pleasant but effective detoxification programs.

Nurture Wellness Village in Pulong Sagingan, Barangay Maitim II West Cavite, Tagaytay, offers a combination of ancient healing treatments seamlessly combined with state-of-the-art wellness technology. The spa village’s wellbeing packages is composed of time-tested methods used through ages to help people become healthier. These include aromatherapy, massage, acupuncture and hydrotherapy, hand in hand with modern technology including the latest in health assessment systems: the DMS (Digital Meridian Systems) our noninvasive electro therapy programs: Biomat, TENS (Transcutaneous Electronerve Stimulator) and Pyro-energen.

The DMS or Digital Meridian System is a computerized system which provides a very quick diagnosis of the current health of the various organs in your body. The DMS also provides directions as to specific treatments that would be customized for you, as necessary.

Meanwhile, their detox programs include the Charcoal Wrap, which absorbs toxins from the skin and is used in conjunction with the Biomat which consists of mineral stones which when heated emit healing energies to improve our immune systems and balance our energies. TENS softens tight muscles and regenerates our cellular systems. Pyroenergen helps to boost immune systems and serves to energize the body.

In between treatments, the spa provides clients with juices which are rich in antioxidants, and phytochemicals. These drinks aim to hydrate and replenish the vitamins and minerals lost during the detoxification process.

Apart from these, the wellness village also offers its homegrown and exclusive line of aromatherapy oils and other personal care products that one can take home to continue the spa experience at home. For more information, visit Nurture.com.ph.

Score great deals for home spa essentials

Photo release Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo and Bea Alonzo headline the shopping app's birthday sale

Marking 10 years of trailblazing the growth of e-commerce in Southeast Asia, leading e-commerce platform Lazada invites shoppers on a personalized journey through Time Machine, an in-app feature celebrating special moments that added to consumers’ lives across the years. In a 10th anniversary special, Lazada’s LazLive channel also packs in 10 hours of non-stop livestream programs, exclusive giveaways, and celebrity performances at its signature Super Party, counting down to the app’s Epic 10th Birthday Sale that starts at midnight on March 27.

“Spurring the growth of Southeast Asia has been at the heart of Lazada’s mission since our inception as a pioneer of eCommerce in this region. As we mark our 10th anniversary this year, we also celebrate the businesses and communities that make up our ecosystem, for it is their trust in us that has enabled Lazada to become integral to the everyday lives of Southeast Asian consumers as we are today. The Time Machine in-app feature is our way of reminiscing shared moments, and thanking everyone for being on this amazing journey with us through the years.

Looking forward, we also remain committed in our trajectory to chart sustainable growth across our ecosystem and deliver value to our consumers’ lives – from investing in local competencies and enabling livelihoods to uplifting consumer experiences.” said Raymond Yang, Chief Operating Officer of Lazada Group.

With the Lazada Time Machine, users can unlock recent lifestyle insights and discover which of the nine unique shopper profiles they match with, to join in the celebrations of epic moments, big and small, spent on the Lazada App. Check out the Lazada Time Machine feature on the Lazada app and collect additional Lazada Epic 10th Birthday gifts when you share your #MyLazadaTimeMachine profiles on your own social media channels.

“We are proud to be commemorating 10 years of investing into the Philippine digital economy, becoming a top trusted lifestyle destination. In the road ahead, we will continue to empower more MSMEs to transform and scale their businesses. At the same time, with the increasing high-quality assortment and Shoppertainment offerings, Lazada hopes to further uplift our customers' lifestyles with greater convenience and entertainment every day.” said Ray Alimurung, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Philippines.

To celebrate its 3.15 Consumer Day, its first mega sale of the year, Shopee is offering discounts and deals such free shipping and cashback vouchers by using ShopeePay, which is also useful in paying over 60 billers to receive up to 100% cashback. As an additional treat, users can win P100,000 when they send money to any bank or to any app user. New users can get free P100 on their first-ever transfer (promo runs until March 17).

Users could tune in to the 3.15 Consumer Day TV Special this March 15, 5 to 6:30 p.m. on GMA-7 and Shopee Live. During the special, viewers have a chance to win over P8 million worth of prizes, ranging from cash, motorcycles, and a brand-new car. In addition to that, they can watch the most sought-after celebrities such as Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes, Pia Wurtzbach, Carla Abellana, Xian Lim, Andrea Torres, Glaiza De Castro, and many more. While you’re still waiting for the TV Special, you can enjoy free shipping with P0 minimum spend, P1 deals, and 10% off this 3.15 Consumer Day daily.

Photo release New Shopee Philippines endorser Marian Rivera (left) and some of her shopping picks

Exercise using the right kind of support

Photo release With the impact of breast movement in sport not regularly brought to the fore, Adidas has partnered with Professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, head of the Research Group in Breast Health at the University of Portsmouth, to help shine a light on why sufficient breast support during exercise is crucial, and the damaging effects of not wearing the right sports bra.

Women’s needs have been historically underserved when it comes to sportswear designed for the female form. Adidas aims to address this by unveiling its extensive new sports bra collection after undergoing extensive research, development and multiple testing stages.

“Breast movement in sport continues to be an area that is overlooked, so it’s great to have established a long-standing relationship with adidas. Not only have they invested in sports bra research and development and independent scientific testing, but they recognise the importance of raising awareness of this topic. This is great to see given the impact breasts can have on participation and performance in sport; and it’s vital that we continue to provide further education where we can,” Scurr said.

The Coreflow Luxe Studio Medium Support Bra features the new Adidas adisoft fabric, the sleek and bonded seam finish that enables a comfort first fit and feel whilst in the studio. Inspired by ballet wear, the seams allow athletes to experience a full range of motion and also ensuring full coverage and support, moving with the body through every twist and turn.

The Powerimpact Luxe Training Medium Support Bra has a high neck finish, which offers extra coverage and medium support through a wide range of movement. The innovative design includes a quick release front opening for instant relief as lungs expand during exercise. The subtle front opening also provides air flow in high sweat zones.



The Fast Impact Luxe Run High Support Bra is designed to provide high support for running, as this bra includes 360 adjustability that allows athletes to have full control over required fit. It has a smooth flat seaming design along the interior and armholes that help prevent chafing.



Adidas’ new absorbent adiform fabric also provides a cool to the touch finish, whilst Aeroready technology helps manage moisture in a range of conditions.



“The wrong sports bra can have a serious impact on performance and efficiency. It was a significant undertaking with an all-female team of designers, testers and experts, and we hope this collection will help more sports bra wearers experience the benefits of added support and a better fit, and not be held back when doing the sports they love,” Amy Charlton, Senior Director Product at Adidas, said.

Regine Velasquez’s tip: Inject fun into your everyday routine

Singer-actress Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

"Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez-Alcasid may have so many awards and recognitions to her name, but that doesn’t spare her from the challenges that ordinary parents face.

As a first-time mom, Regine’s toughest challenge is something that many mothers can relate to – balancing work and taking care of the family.

“The toughest challenge I faced as a first-time mom is being able to balance my time between my work and taking care of Nate. I literally had to reduce my workload so I could give my full attention to our child and in keeping our household intact in terms of day to day errands, doing chores, laundry, and more! I’m sure most parents would relate to this,” she shared.

By far, it’s been a learning journey for Regine, who was recently named as Ariel Philippines’ brand ambassadress, but the challenges have enriched her life both as a mother and as a professional. She discovered that parenting is one of life’s greatest joys, providing wonderful moments to be savored.

Regine shares three insights for other moms who know the joys and challenges of having a career while raising a family at the same time.

For Regine, nothing can make you more knowledgeable about parenting than being there for your child. “Reading books and listening to the advice of mothers are important but learning through experience would be best too. Listening to your child as he/she grows develops that intimacy that you can nurture,” she said.

Regine even shared a personal experience she encountered, “In my case, Nate loves to play outdoors. Sometimes he comes back inside the house full of sweat and dirt. I used to find this as a challenge, but I learned the hard way not to stop him and just let him experience the joys of childhood. That’s why I’m happy to have Ariel as my partner in this. Bye amoy pawis at kahit anong dumi!”

Laughter makes everything light, so find ways to bring in some fun moments into routine activities so that these could become opportunities for bonding. Even daily chores like doing the laundry can have fun components that involve all family members.

“I remember this one time where I wanted Nate to learn about the importance of doing household chores at an early age, so I started creating games out of doing the laundry! It came to a point that if I tell him it’s time for laundry, he automatically runs to pick up our laundry detergent -- Ariel, of course!”

Let’s face it, everyday problems can bog us down. The best way to deal with these is to go for smart solutions specific to your concerns.

“Out of all household chores, doing the laundry used to be the most time-consuming, especially with multiple washes whenever there were tough stains. With so much time spent on chores, I had less hours in the day with Nate. But now… I am confident that my family’s clothes will be clean and fresh with minimal effort, so I can spend more quality time with my boys.”

Relieve the pain

In the hustle culture we have right now, it's just normal for adults to juggle multiple stints and take on multiple tasks. Random headaches and body pains though can hold us back.

For relief of the most common pains, there is Mefenamic Acid or the generic name of Ponstan SF 250. Be it headache, dysmenorrhea, body aches, tooth ache, osteoarthritis, muscle pains or evem trauma-related pains, Ponstan can help. Its doctor-approved formula can help you live an active lifestyle and lead a productive and rewarding life.

Chill with summer essentials

Human Nature website, screenshot Whether you’ve got the days planned out or you’re feeling spontaneous, these Filipino-made formulations of naturally cooling, moisturizing and protective essentials are ready for your outdoor adventures — because this 2022, there's no stopping summer.

Hot summer days call for essentials that cool, moisturize, and protect. We’ll be seeing ourselves more in the great outdoors — the warmth of the sun kissing (and tanning!) our skin, reuniting with friends we missed so much, and making more wonderful memories. While being under the warmth of the sun sounds like a lot of fun, it can also dehydrate our skin and hair. We must also make sure we nourish and care for ourselves with only nature’s best. That’s why we’re completing your summer shopping list with cooling, moisturizing, and protective bath and body favorites for all your warm weather adventures.

Human Nature offers cooling essentials that play to the warmer days by serving as a cool breeze that instantly perks up any mood. There are also moisturizing essentials that naturally help prevent dryness and soothe skin, and essentials that protect not only against harmful chemicals but also bug bites and ultraviolet rays that thrive during the country’s incomparable summer heat.

Going to the beach or chillin’ by the poolside? Shield yourself from the sun’s harmful rays with broad spectrum protection that armors against skin-aging UVA rays through PA++++ rating and deflects 97% of skin-burning UVB rays. Plus, enjoy your time at the beach knowing you’re wearing what is claimed to be the no. 1 natural reef-safe sunscreen in the Philippines. SafeProtect SPF30 Sunscreen armors against skin-aging UVA rays, blocks skin-burning UVB rays and cares for coral reefs.

Meanwhile, look forward to a cooling bath after a hot day outdoors with the new Cooling Body Cleanser with Rosemary & Mint that aims to wash away dirt, thanks to its coconut-derived cleansers, which aims to refresh with the tingly blend of peppermint and eucalyptus and protects skin from dryness with natural glycerin & aloe extract.

There are also the Cooling Leg and Body Cream to invigorate tired legs, back and shoulders with its tingly blend of eucalyptus, peppermint and bergamot. Skin Shield Oil is a nourishing blend of plant-derived ingredients infused with natural antibacterial citronella oil is safe for kids, gentle on the skin and kind to the environment.

Wear down (or up!) delightfully soft and smooth hair without the plastic waste. Bring our spill-proof and compact natural shampoo bar with you on your adventures and make sure no plastic bottle is left behind. These green cleansers wash hair gently yet thoroughly while cocoa butter and avocado oil help nourish the scalp and keep strands hydrated.

Tresses feeling parched? Spritz on extra moisture using Conditioning Hair Mist. Likewise, Sunflower Lip Miracle helps you pucker up to healthy-looking and crack-free lips by sealing in rich hydration and quenching dryness with sunflower oil.

Looking for some shield against humidity? Cool down and stay fresh-faced with Aloe Face Mist. Through the plant-based Cool & Gentle Feminine Wash, stay naturally protected as it is formulated with soothing aloe vera, cooling actives and 100% pure chamomile oil.

Finally, delight in a spritz of cooling freshness as you bid bacteria goodbye during your summer activities. Human Nature Cool Burst Spray Sanitizer has a natural formulation clinically proven to kill 99.99% of germs.

Whether you’ve got the days planned out or you’re feeling spontaneous, these Filipino-made formulations of naturally cooling, moisturizing and protective essentials are ready for your outdoor adventures — because this 2022, there's no stopping summer.

The value of rest in self-care

Have you ever felt that even though you had a good breakfast, had a quick workout, you still feel like a zombie during the day because you have not been able to get enough rest recently?

There is no surprise in this. While most of us have made some changes to our lifestyle to improve our overall health and wellness through different self-care routines, whether it's a new fitness routine or investing in a good skin care regimen, one of the important (but often overlooked) aspects of a healthy lifestyle is having a good time to rest.

Considering that the Philippines is ranked as the fourth most sleep deprived country in the world by a recent study conducted by Sleep Cycle, with more than 80% having experienced occasional sleeplessness, there’s a big chance you’ve experienced the problems of lack of sleep – the inability to think or concentrate, feeling low and out of sorts, unable to do what you want to do, and enjoy what life has to offer. You might even find yourself a little snappy with others or being short fused. More than 50% of Filipinos sleep less than seven hours a night, which means there’s a lot of us weighed down with not having enough Zzzs.

Sleep plays a very important role in one's health, having been involved in the healing and repairing of your heart and blood vessels, supporting physical growth and development, as well as maintaining a responsive immune system. Getting some downtime at the end of the day is an essential process for physical restoration.

That’s why taking care of your body – both physically and mentally – also means giving your body time to recharge. After a long day at work, take some time to recuperate. Exercising, eating healthy, and getting enough rest will help you keep your health in check and enjoy life more.

Along with a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle, start your day with the help of a new bedtime partner, Vicks ZzzQuil Natura Sleep. This new hero of the night contains 1.6 mg melatonin per two servings of gummy. One mg melatonin when taken close to bedtime may help reduce the time to fall asleep. It also comes in gummy form in wildberry vanilla flavor that’s tasty without needing water, which means you don’t even have to get up from bed. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo