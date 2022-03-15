Women's Month: 3 key beauty trends to watch out for

E-commerce site Shopee took a deep dive into the latest craze in the local beauty industry and rounded up three trends Filipino beauty consumers are currently buying into.

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but as our new normal continues to collectively influence our daily needs, values and priorities, we see a few key trends rising above the rest.

The past two years have altered the way we approach beauty - adopting more easygoing and holistic routines and putting more premium on skin as evident in buzzwords such as “skinimalism” and self-care dominating our socials.

Back to basics

As most of us continue to juggle both our personal and professional lives at home, consumers are embracing a more streamlined beauty routine. The key is using fewer, but harder-working items that are quick, effortless and championing uncomplicated beauty.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser has remained a beauty staple since its invention in 1947 for many reasons. The combination of universality, scientific backing, and top-quality ingredients make it a gentle but effective skin cleansing. But as science progresses, even classics need an update — and Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser is getting one after 75 years.

The science-backed formula now includes Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to help strengthen the skin barrier, improve tone and soothe skin, as well as Panthenol (Vitamin B5) to help increase skin’s hydration while decreasing overall water loss for a more supple appearance. It also has Glycerin, which draws water into skin to increase and maintain hydration levels. These new ingredients address skin issues like dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness and weakened skin barrier — with the same gentle effectiveness that has made the brand popular since the ‘40s.

Level up your facial care with Hada Labo's best-selling face lotions. Hada Labo is Japan's number one facial lotion and has been selling out a bottle every five seconds, amassing a cult following across the globe.

Currently, there are two types of face lotions in the Philippines: Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion and Shiro Jyun Premium Whitening Lotion.

The Goku Jyun Hydrating Lotion, touted as Japan's number one face lotion and Hada Labo’s star product, is infused with four types of Hyaluronic Acid to fully hydrate skin from the surface to inner skin layers, locking moisture in. It is also formulated with Japan's High Performance Penetrating and Deep Moisturizing Technology to get that significantly soft, smooth, and supple skin and to prepare it for enhanced absorption of other skincare products. It promises to intensely hydrate and moisturize the skin.

The Shiro Jyun Premium Whitening Lotion contains Tranexamic Acid that effectively helps fight dark spots, rebalance skin tone, and restore skin radiance. It also contains Vitamin C and E to soothe and relieve discomfort after sun exposure. The lotion also got Hyaluronic Acid that prevents moisture loss and Nano Hyaluronic Acid that provides moisture deep down into the inner skin layers.

Face masks have become an essential everyday item, protecting us from germs and viruses. They can also cause some problems like maskne, pressure marks, and mask mouth, and chapped lips. Dry lips aren’t a serious health concern as they can heal on their own, but here’s the thing: broken skin increases the risk of infection.

Mentholatum LipCare’s LipCare Therapy Lip Balm contains SPF15 to protect lips against harmful UV rays, while the LipCare Therapy Lip Gel can be used for faster repair and relief from dry, chapped, or cracked lips. They are made with superior moisture retention formulation. Mentholatum LipCare also offers Lip Pure products, which are made with 100% food grade ingredients including natural beeswax that provides mild hydration for the lips’ delicate skin.

Lip Pure Botanical Oils contains six types of natural oil ingredients such as shea butter, olive oil, macadamia nut oil, meadowfoam seed oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil to deeply moisturize and protect the lips. And there’s Lip Pure Fragrance Free that has powerful antioxidants from Brazilian berries, grapeseed oil, and soy for youthful-looking lips. It also contains royal jelly extract and manuka honey—which are sourced from grasslands, pastures, and forests of New Zealand—to lock in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration.

The lip brand also offers a special product for men, LipCare Men's Cool Aqua that provides instant cooling sensation and relief of dry and chapped lips. Aside from menthol for cool and refreshing sensation, it also contains vitamin E, aloe extract and macadamia ternifolia seed oil for long lasting moisturization as well as SPF15 for UV protection. Check out Mentholatum Lipcare at selected Watsons branches nationwide.

‘Skintellectual’ solutions

With the wealth of knowledge on skincare and wellness available online, consumers are now keener on the active ingredients and benefits offered by products.

While we can’t really avoid the sun or stop using our gadgets, we can give our skin a protective barrier and prevent damage by religiously wearing the right sunscreen every single day.

Japanese brand Sunplay offers Skin Aqua, which includes products that can help us up our sunscreen game by combining skin-friendly ingredients into their formula.

The UV Watery Essence offers UVA/UVB protection with SPF50, and enriched with hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, and rosemary leaf extract to hydrate and moisturize skin and prevent moisture loss from daily sun exposure. It has an ultralight liquid formula that spreads easily and absorbs quickly for a lightweight non-greasy feel.

On the other hand, the UV Watery Gel with UVA/UVB with SPF50 protection has hyaluronic acid and nine other moisturizing ingredients in a hydrating gel, which absorbs quickly into skin for a water-light weightless feel. Both sunscreens also have vitamin C to fight dark spots for visibly fair and radiant skin.

The third formulation is Sarafit Tinted Base. It has the same UVA/UVB rays with SPF50 protection, plus it offers blue light protection. It’s in natural light shade that helps brighten skin complexion and even out skin tone. It also contains concealer powder to help makeup products adhere better to the skin. This sunscreen also has a sheer finish that glides on easily and absorbs quickly for an invisible weightless feel. It’s also sweat-resistant and has quick dry formula, allowing sweat to easily evaporate so skin won’t feel sticky throughout the day.

Likewise, you can never have enough facial serums. They're giving some ultra feel good on the skin with their gentle formulations. Kemans, a homegrown skincare and personal care brand, is introducing its new line of face serums with dermatologically tested, paraben-free, and fragrance-free formulas. Unlike other facial serums which contain strong ingredients too harsh on the skin, Kemans Vitamin C Brightening and Regenerating Facial Serum uses a cocktail of Vitamin C and plant extracts such as aloe vera extract, mallow extract, and peppermint extract that are gentle on skin and which are all proven to promote healthy, bright, even toned and glowing skin. Retinol Skin Reniew Facial Serum helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines, while Niacinamide Blemish Blur Facial Serum clears blemishes and soothes acne-prone skin.

Meanwhile, different hair types come with different hair care needs and routines. There is no denying that our hair is often affected given the climate we live in. If yours gets frizzy the more humid the day gets, Pantene's Keratin Smooth 3-Minute Miracle Conditioner is the right choice for you, with its Pro-Vitamin B5 and keratin strengtheners that provide your hair with essential nutrients to kiss away frizziness for smooth, "lagkit-free" hair.

To keep your hair free from further damage, Pantene's Collagen Repair 3-Minute Miracle Conditioner is for you. Equipped with Pro-Vitamin B5 formula and collagen, this conditioner helps protect your hair follicles and strengthens your hair in the process. If your main hair issue is breakage, the Biotin Strength 3-Minute Miracle Conditioner is for you. Similar to the previous variations, Biotin Strength also comes with Pro-Vitamin B5 formula, while accompanied by Biotin or Vitamin B7 for ample nutrients your hair needs to toughen it up. Besides long-lasting hair strength, it is also able to restore hair shine, perfect in giving you the confidence to go about your day.

Going green

The onset of the pandemic has given rise to more plastic consumption and waste. But alongside this, demands for sustainability also skyrocketed as consumers seek out products that offer ways to offset their environmental impact.

Exclusively distributed by Watsons, Nanny Rose, a local brand committed to formulating nature-powered personal care products since 2010, boasts of its signature range of products with toxin-free, cruelty-free and effective formulations. Nanny Rose provides Filipinas with natural solutions that are highly-effective, easy to purchase, and friendly on the pocket, too.

Nanny Rose Gugo & Lawat Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo combines natural ingredients and restorative plant-based actives for visible fullness and long-term hair health benefits. It is formulated with a potent mix of Gugo, Lawat, Lagundi and Malunggay plant extracts to revitalize hair follicles, while extra nourishing plant oils such as Virgin Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil and Soya Bean Oil lock in moisture and shine. This shampoo is lightly scented with refreshing Lemongrass and Grapefruit essential oils for elevating your daily haircare experience.

Moreover, the Gugo & Lawat Anti-Hair Fall Conditioner uses plant-based active ingredients for daily nourishment, helping to reduce hair fall. Enriched with Gugo, Lawat with anti-aging, anti-oxidant, and anti-bacterial properties, Lagundi, Malunggay and Calamansi plant extracts to rejuvenate hair follicles, and Cocoa Butter, Virgin Coconut and Soya Bean plant oils to treat locks with a healthy boost of hydration and softness. Ideal for all hair types.

